(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 18 (Fitch) The recent fall in
Pakistan's
foreign-exchange reserves and widening of its current account
are manageable,
and the country is unlikely to face significant
external-financing difficulties
in the short term, barring an unexpected shock, says Fitch
Ratings.
The three-year IMF-supported programme that ended in September
2016 helped drive
a general improvement in Pakistan's macroeconomic stability. In
particular, it
reversed a sharp decline in foreign reserves.
However, there have been signs of a re-emergence of external
pressures since the
end of the IMF programme. Foreign reserves, for example, fell
for five
consecutive months from October. The current-account deficit
reached USD2.6
billion in January-March 2017, the highest since
September-December 2008. The
widening resulted from slower growth in remittances, the rise in
global oil
prices and imports associated with infrastructure projects in
the China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC). The corridor is part of China's One
Belt, One Road
programme and so far includes projects worth more than USD60
billion, with most
of the finance coming from China.
Nevertheless, the situation is a long way from the one that
Pakistan faced prior
to the IMF agreement in 2013. The decline in foreign reserves
has been small in
the context of the large build-up recorded during the IMF
programme (see chart).
The State Bank of Pakistan has been able to keep the Pakistani
rupee stable
against the US dollar over the last 18 months, even during
periods of dollar
appreciation. In contrast, there was a sharp depreciation of the
rupee in the
years leading up to the IMF agreement, even as reserves fell at
a rapid rate.
<iframe allowfullscreen
src="//e.infogr.am/foreign_reserves_falling_but_still_historical
ly_high?src=embe
d" title="Pakistan Foreign Reserves" width="550" height="649"
scrolling="no"
frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
Importantly, there does not appear to have been a significant
deterioration in
Pakistan's international financing conditions. Yields and credit
default swaps
on sovereign debt have generally been on a downward trend since
mid-2016, and
are low compared with 2013.
The widening of the current-account deficit has exceeded our
assumptions when we
affirmed Pakistan's rating at 'B'/Stable in February. We had
expected higher
capital imports and a gradual recovery in energy prices to widen
the
current-account deficit to 1.6% of GDP in FY17 and 2.0% in FY18,
from 1.2% in
FY16. There is now an upside risk to those forecasts,
particularly in FY17.
However, the current-account deficit is unlikely to widen by
enough to create
significant strains, as long as oil prices do not spike higher
than we currently
expect. Moreover, imports related to the CPEC will be largely
offset by
equivalent financing from China.
Nevertheless, Pakistan's large external-financing needs
undoubtedly expose the
country to changes in investor sentiment, which could be
triggered by a reversal
of structural reforms or an escalation of political and security
threats.
Looking further ahead, bigger risks may also emerge when the
funding for CPEC
projects needs to be repaid and profits start to be repatriated.
The economy's
ability to meet external repayments will partly depend on
whether improved
infrastructure can unlock the growth potential of its export
industries. Poor
logistical networks and unreliable energy supply weigh heavily
on the
international competitiveness of Pakistan's exporters.
Improvements might spark
a significant increase business activity, but this positive
scenario might not
materialise if, for example, there are disruptions to economic
stability or the
security situation deteriorates.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
