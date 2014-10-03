(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) The Panamanian government's request
to raise the 2014
non-financial public sector deficit ceiling highlights the
persistent use of
waivers of the country's Social and Fiscal Responsibility Law
(LRSF), Fitch
Ratings says. This is a recurring weakness in the country's
fiscal framework as
fiscal consolidation becomes more important in maintaining
favourable debt
dynamics. However, Panama's ratings continue to be supported by
the country's
relatively healthy growth rates and macroeconomic stability, its
growing
economic diversification and the decline in government
indebtedness over recent
years.
President Juan Carlos Varela has requested approval from the
National Assembly
to amend the LRSF to raise the ceiling to 3.9% of GDP from 2.7%.
The deficit ceiling has frequently been raised in recent years.
Previous
governments have invoked escape clauses in response to the
global financial
crisis and national emergencies. Waivers last year that allowed
the authorities
to meet the cost of flood-related damage while maintaining high
investment
increased the non-financial public sector deficit to 2.9% of GDP
in 2013.
The Varela administration, which took office following elections
in May, has
justified the latest hike due to the budget gap inherited from
the outgoing
Martinelli administration, which totalled 3.2% of GDP in the
first half of 2014
alone. This resulted from revenue underperformance (in taxes,
Panama Canal
fiscal contributions, and land sales), higher-than-anticipated
electric subsidy
costs, and supplemental spending authorisations of USD600m.
In light of the fiscal deterioration in 1H14, the government
secured
congressional approval in late September for fiscal containment
measures of
USD550m (1.1% of GDP), mainly capital spending cuts, which
reflects the
government's commitment to contain the deficit. The government
is also
requesting approval for a tax amnesty program to raise
additional revenues for
this year.
Further consolidation in the coming years could face some
challenges. Slowing
growth is already weighing on tax revenues. Projections of the
eventual fiscal
windfall from the expanded Canal have also been cut, meaning the
country's
sovereign wealth fund (FAP) may not accumulate savings as
intended unless the
threshold above which these revenues must be saved (3.5% of GDP)
is lowered.
Current spending pressures remain, as reflected by the new
government's
increased social spending on school scholarships and pension
hand-outs. An
additional fiscal constraint will be the payments due on
"turnkey" projects
(deferred financing), built and financed privately by
construction companies and
paid for by the state on completion.
A combination of slower (although still healthy) growth and
fiscal deterioration
in 2014 could bump up the level of general government debt, from
around 37% of
GDP in 2013, reversing a trend of consistent decreases over the
past decade
driven by rapid economic growth and moderate deficits.
Nevertheless, Panama's debt burden remains slightly below the
'BBB' median of
40% of GDP. The high level of capital spending means that
Panama has some room
to cut or slow such spending to confront shocks.
We affirmed Panama's 'BBB'/Stable rating in March. Fitch will
monitor the Varela
administration's fiscal consolidation strategy as part of our
sovereign credit
assessment.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
