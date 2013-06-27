(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) A significant number of pharmaceutical patent expirations will drive growth opportunities for the global biosimilar market, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The global biosimilar marketplace is set to rise $4-6 billion over the next few years from $2 billion at present. Eight of the current 20 top-selling global pharmaceuticals are biologically synthesized drugs set to lose patent protection by 2020. These treatments collectively generated worldwide sales of $56 billion in 2012. The vast majority of the global biosimilar market is in Europe, where there are 12 biosimilars presently commercialized. Biosimilar introductions in Europe have paced adoption of product-specific regulatory guidelines, the latest established for monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) in December 2012. In the U.S., Fitch estimates the first biosimilar will come to market in 2015 since U.S. biosimilar drug makers have yet to file regulatory applications to the FDA. Fitch believes that copies of human proteins such as erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESA) and granulocyte colony stimulating factors (G-CSF) will most likely launch into the U.S. biosimilar drug market first. In 2013, the patent expirations of the brand name ESAs, Epogen and Procrit, and the G-CSF, Neupogen offer the first opportunities for biosimilar companies to enter the market. Fitch notes that in general, manufacturing of the active drug substance in biologic medicines is highly involved using multi-step processes such as isolation from blood or tissues or recombinant DNA technology. Biosimilar sponsors must ensure consistent quality in comparison to the reference product. Fitch views MAbs as the most difficult drug products to replicate consistently given the high complexity of the active molecule. The full report 'Trekking the Path to Biosimilars' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. This is the second in a series of reports Fitch has published on the biosimilar market. Contact: Michael Zbinovec Senior Director +1-312-368-3164 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Robert Kirby Director +1-312-368-3147 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Trekking the Path to Biosimilars - Opportunities Along the Way here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.