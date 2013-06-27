(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) A significant number of pharmaceutical
patent
expirations will drive growth opportunities for the global
biosimilar market,
according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
The global biosimilar marketplace is set to rise $4-6 billion
over the next few
years from $2 billion at present. Eight of the current 20
top-selling global
pharmaceuticals are biologically synthesized drugs set to lose
patent protection
by 2020. These treatments collectively generated worldwide sales
of $56 billion
in 2012.
The vast majority of the global biosimilar market is in Europe,
where there are
12 biosimilars presently commercialized. Biosimilar
introductions in Europe have
paced adoption of product-specific regulatory guidelines, the
latest established
for monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) in December 2012.
In the U.S., Fitch estimates the first biosimilar will come to
market in 2015
since U.S. biosimilar drug makers have yet to file regulatory
applications to
the FDA.
Fitch believes that copies of human proteins such as
erythropoietin-stimulating
agents (ESA) and granulocyte colony stimulating factors (G-CSF)
will most likely
launch into the U.S. biosimilar drug market first. In 2013, the
patent
expirations of the brand name ESAs, Epogen and Procrit, and the
G-CSF, Neupogen
offer the first opportunities for biosimilar companies to enter
the market.
Fitch notes that in general, manufacturing of the active drug
substance in
biologic medicines is highly involved using multi-step processes
such as
isolation from blood or tissues or recombinant DNA technology.
Biosimilar
sponsors must ensure consistent quality in comparison to the
reference product.
Fitch views MAbs as the most difficult drug products to
replicate consistently
given the high complexity of the active molecule.
The full report 'Trekking the Path to Biosimilars' is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com'. This is the second in a series of
reports Fitch has
published on the biosimilar market.
