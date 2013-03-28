March 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Loan loss severities on UK repossessed properties have increased substantially alongside the proportion of loans suffering a loss, data from Fitch Ratings show.

Over 87% of properties taken into possession since 2008 have been sold at a loss to the lender, far higher than the 34% of repossessions prior to the financial crisis (see "UK Residential Property Value Analysis" published on 28 February). Our data show that the average size of the loss has also increased, to 28.6% in 2008-2012 from 5.8% in 2004-2007.

Loss severity jumped at the onset of the financial crisis, to 22.7% in 2008 from 6.2% in 2007. It has continued to climb as sold repossessions have contained gradually higher proportions of "peak-of-market origination vintages". We define loss severity as the sale price achieved versus the current balance of the loan at the time of sale.

Peak vintage loans had higher loan-to-values (LTVs), meaning that the house price falls from 2007 pushed a large proportion of these loans into negative equity. As a result these loans suffered larger losses when repossessed. The proportion of repossessions originated at the peak (2006-2008) reached 70% of all sales of properties in possession in 2012 after hitting 60% in 2010. Loss severities have also increased, reaching 31.4% last year after climbing to 27.6% in 2010.

The combination of falling house prices and high LTVs has been a key factor in loss severities. Indeed, indexed current loan-to-value (CLTV) ratios for peak vintage loans have frequently exceeded 100% from 2008 onwards. This means even open market sales will result in a loan loss. Lenders often sell repossessed properties at a discount to open market values in order to achieve a successful sale in a relatively short timeframe. Repossessed properties tend to be in a poor state of repair, which will further increase loss severities.

If the proportion of peak vintage loans in possession starts to fall back, this may also cause loss severities to fall. This would reflect the fact that originators tightened lending criteria in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, particularly with regard to high LTV lending, and that the attendant fall and stabilisation in UK house prices (albeit with significant regional variation) means loans originated after the financial crisis struck are less likely to have a high CLTV.

Our cautious base case scenario foresees UK house prices dropping by 10% over the medium term. Even if this transpires, we would expect more moderate loss severities as the proportion of 2006-2008 loans falls.

The full UK repossession report and a replay of the accompanying conference call are available at www.fitchratings.com.