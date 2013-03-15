(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Puerto Rican
banks to face
continuing operating challenges in 2013, despite recent efforts
by local
institutions to build capital, improve performance and
strengthen balance
sheets. Weak economic fundamentals in Puerto Rico will likely
persist this year,
and banks will face ongoing risks of rising asset quality
pressure and limited
improvements to financial performance.
In light of the weak macro backdrop, as well as commercial and
residential real
estate markets that remain stressed, Puerto Rican banks will be
forced to
maintain high capital levels to absorb shocks that could drive
net charge-off
(NCO) and nonperforming loan (NPL) levels higher in 2013.
Although growth in problem assets slowed in 2011 and 2012, NPLs
remain
stubbornly high, and NCOs could increase if the island's
economic growth falters
and financial pressure on borrowers builds. Fitch believes NCOs
may begin to
increase from residential mortgages given the rising delinquency
rates and the
increase in foreclosures.
For most banks, the capital position has improved during the
past two years due
largely to a combination of equity raising and preferred stock
issuance and/or
conversions. The build-up of capital was viewed as necessary
given the
significant decline in credit quality. In Fitch's view, given
uncertainties in
the local economy, prudent capital positions are expected.
On Jan. 17, 2013, Fitch completed its Puerto Rican bank peer
review. See Fitch's
press release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Action on Puerto Rico
Banks Following
Peer Review' for a summary of those actions.
The full report 'Puerto Rican Banks Peer Review (Face Headwinds
in 2013)' is
available at www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research Puerto Rican Banks Peer Review : Face Headwinds in 2013
Review : Face
Headwinds in 2013
here
