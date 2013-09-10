(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Assets under management in the Turkish fund
industry grew 9.3% in the first eight months of 2013 as government initiatives
helped spur growth in private-sector pensions, according to Fitch Ratings'
analysis of Rasyonet data. The TRY4.7bn (USD2.3bn) increase to TRY55.2bn came
despite challenging financial markets and political unrest in the country.
Pension fund assets, which comprise 43% of the entire fund industry's assets
under management, jumped 16.7% while the mutual fund sector experienced a more
modest 4.2% increase.
Growth largely is due to the government's effort to modernise its asset
management industry through a new fund law. In particular, recent pension
reforms encourage private pension savings through a 25% state contribution. As a
result, more than four million new investors have moved into pension funds so
far in 2013, lifting the total number of pension fund investors more than 50% to
12.3 million.
We believe that sector growth will continue over the next several years, given
the young average age of Turkey's population and the level of state
contribution. We expect that the number of pension fund managers will increase
from the current 17.
Equally important, we think that the long-term investment approach of pension
funds will strengthen systematic asset allocation and shape the industry away
from money market funds. In the mutual fund sector, money market funds control
46% of assets under management, while for the pension fund sector they control
just 6%. Equities, on the other hand comprise 14% of assets across pension funds
but just 5% across mutual funds.
For asset managers this will lead to investments in resources such as equity
research and broader asset allocation skills including alternative investments.
In the short-term, a key challenge will be to deal with the current volatile
markets - equities are 30% down from their peak in May 2013 while interest rates
are more than 300 basis points higher.
We believe this environment is manageable. The rise in rates comes from a record
low base following a year-long decline; equities are still trading close to
their three-year average. Furthermore, Turkey's asset management industry has
been relatively immune from international investor's recent neglect of emerging
markets as the industry's investor base is primarily domestic.