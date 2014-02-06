(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 06 (Fitch) Some performance deterioration in
2014 is expected
for Venezuelan banks due to severe macroeconomic imbalances,
which will
contribute to operating environment risks, according to a Fitch
Ratings report.
'A seasoning of credit portfolios, following high nominal loan
growth that has
exceeded more than 40% on average over the past three years
could also result in
a deterioration of Venezuelan banks' credit metrics,' said
Theresa Paiz Fredel,
Senior Director, Financial Institutions.
'Further government regulations and intervention could create
additional
challenges.'
Nevertheless, absent a material increase in government
intervention or a severe
macroeconomic adjustment, bank financial metrics should remain
well within the
norm of similarly rated peers.
Venezuelan banks have a large, negative mismatch between
short-term assets and
liabilities, while funding greater than one year is limited.
However, this
position is manageable under Venezuela's current scheme of
foreign exchange
controls.
Weaker profitability and internal capital generation could
pressure capital
ratios in the short term if growth does not decelerate from
current levels.
Asset quality ratios have been stable to improving as nominal
gross loan growth,
driven by high inflation, has significantly outpaced growth of
restructured and
impaired loans.
Many banks have been proactively increasing reserves for
impaired loans in order
to face current macroeconomic imbalances. Given unseasoned loan
growth, however,
an economic shock could easily reverse asset quality trends.
For more information, a special report titled 'Peer Review:
Private Sector
Venezuelan Banks' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link.
