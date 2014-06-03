(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Non-Life Insurance
Dashboard 1H14
here
HONG KONG/TOKYO, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that
Japanese non-life insurers' loss ratios (earned to incurred
basis), excluding
natural disasters, for the financial year ended 31 March 2014
(FYE14) improved
due to the combination of strong premium growth and lower claims
in their
mainstay automobile business lines. However, slower premium
growth, the negative
impact of a consumption tax hike in April and rising repair
costs are likely to
slow improvements in the insurers' performances in FYE15, even
though all five
major non-life insurers have announced increases in premiums for
the current
financial year.
Fitch also expects moderate recovery in non-life insurers'
capital adequacy as
they continue to reduce investment risks, provided there are no
significant
unexpected loss events. The average statutory solvency margin
ratio of the
non-life insurers improved in FYE14 from a year earlier, due
largely to good
financial market performance.
The 'Japanese Non-life Insurance Dashboard 1H14' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
