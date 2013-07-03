(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) PT
Asuransi Sinar Mas (ASM) at 'AA + (idn)' with Stable Outlook.
Consideration Pemeeringkatan
The ratings reflect the strong position of ASM in the general insurance market
Indonesia, consistent profitability and strong capitalization. prospect
Stable reflects Fitch's expectation that ASM will continue to maintain
buffer sufficient capital to support the business operations and management
reinsurance with the precautionary principle to reduce disaster risk.
ASM operating performance remains healthy with a pre-tax return on assets and return
on adjusted equity respectively by 8.4% and 22.9% at the end of 2012. margin
of underwriting activity also remained strong with a combined ratio consistently in
below 100% (end of 2012: 80.5%). Capitalization remained strong with a risk-based
capitalization (RBC) ratio of 300.16% at the end of 2012.
Mixed liquid investments with insurance companies remain liquid assets reached
more than 3x net technical reserves at the end of 2012. Cash and instruments
fixed income continue to represent more than 75% of investment assets during the period
same.
ASM core business markets are Indonesia, which are vulnerable to natural disasters
such as earthquakes, forest fires and floods. It is therefore important for ASM
reinsurance to manage the program carefully to support operational
and business growth.
Stage Actuator factor
Key to the increase included an increase in the operational performance of ASM
sustainable and capitalization relative to that of peers rating,
with RBC ratio consistently above 350%. Key stage decline
including a significant reduction in capitalized enterprises in connection
business profile, or decrease operational performance with Combined ratio
above 100% and net premiums written-to-equity rises above 2x in the long
long time.