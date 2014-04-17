(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has set National Long-term rating 'AA (idn)' to the subordinated bonds meet
the Basel III framework issued by PT Bank UOB Indonesia's (UOBI; AAA (idn) '/ Stable), the first
time in Indonesia.
Proceeds from subordinated bonds to the amount of maximum $ 1 trillion dollars and a maximum
period of seven years, will be used to support the growth of the company's business.
National ranking in the category of 'AA' indicates the expectation would risk failure very
low pay relative to other issuers or securities in Indonesia. Credit risk is only slightly
different from issuers or debt securities that are rated the highest in Indonesia.
ADVISORY RANKING
Subordinated bonds based on the Basel III framework is publishing
subordinated bonds were first issued after Indonesian regulators
meet the provisions of the Basel III capital in December 2013 . Below
The new regulations , supplementary capital instruments ( Tier 2 ) issued
the bank has some new features , namely : the conversion of supplementary capital stock to
ordinary or write down ( reduction of the liability , the liability reduction
at the time of purchase options exercised , or reduction of part or all of
payment if the bank returns potentially disrupted the continuity of their business
( point of non- viability ) . Instrument supplementary capital ( Tier 2 ) by
The Basel III framework retains the cumulative delay clauses that already exist
the instrument supplementary capital ( Tier 2 ) relics before. with clause
This delays the issuing bank subordinated bonds may delay interest payments
or principal if the bank 's capital position falls below the minimum requirement
regulated .
In Fitch's view, the instrument supplementary capital (Tier 2) based framework Basel III
does not have a material additional risks, especially in loss severity, compared with
supplementary capital instruments (Tier 2) relics earlier due to the mechanism of conversion of
supplementary capital to common stock or write-down will not be easy to be triggered and Tier-1
instruments are expected to absorb losses before supplementary capital instruments (Tier-2).
Fitch assigned a rating instrument supplementary capital ( Tier 2 ) relics
previous one notch below the ratings of issuers anchor for loss severity, and
Fitch will continue to do the same for supplementary capital instruments ( Tier
2 ) a new framework based on Basel III . Instrument supplementary capital ( Tier 2 )
relics previously rated two notches below the issuer anchor ratings
for non - performance risk , which takes into account the delay feature . which
delayed payments would likely be triggered before the feature
supplementary capital conversion into common stock or write down , Fitch will remain
apply the same notching for supplementary capital instruments ( Tier2 )
berasarkan Basel III framework . For foreign -owned banks to support
institution from its parent company , rank supplementary capital instruments ( Tier
2 ) Basel III will be rated two notches below the issuer rating - one notch
for loss severity and a notch for the risk of non performance , which partially
neutralized with potential support from the parent company , according to criteria
Fitch .
Therefore, subordinated debt (Tier 2 ) are based on the framework of Basel UOBI
III level two notch below the national level UOBI - one notch to
loss serious illness ( reflecting the complementary features of converting capital into ordinary
shares
or write down) and a notch for the risk of non- performance ( reflecting
status and risk of subordination delay payments of principal and / or interest ) . debt
This subordination is the nature of the obligation directly , subrodinasi , not
guaranteed and the same level with other subrodinasi debt obligations .
UOBI level reflects Fitch would view the high potential support
exact time of the majority shareholder of the higher level , the United
Overseas Bank Limited ( UOB , AA-/Stabil ) , based in Singapore , where
needed . Paandangan is based on strategic interests UOBI terahadap
UOB regional business growth in Southeast Asia, the ownership of 99 % ,
use of the name yangsama and operational consistency in some key areas.
LEVEL FACTORS MOVER
Changes in national rankings UOBI will have an impact on the credit ratings. The increase in
national rankings UOBI no because it is on a national scale highest.
Pressure drop in rankings can occur if there are developments that led the weakening of
shareholder support, such as major changes to the ownership or a significant weakening of the
financial ability of the holder stock, although Fitch believes this will not happen in the near
term to the medium. The weakening financial profile standalone (independent) from UOBI less
likely to affect the national rankings, but the factors that affect shareholder support also
fell.