May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) MAIPARK
PT Asuransi Indonesia (MAIPARK) at 'BBB + (idn)' with Stable Outlook.
Key rating triggers
The rating takes into account the operational profitability MAIPARK
healthy, sustainable premium base and risk-based capitalization
strong. Ratings also reflect the company's business is concentrated in the
earthquake risk and the lack of geographic diversification.
MAIPARK consistently show a positive underwriting result since
established in 2003, supported by the source base premiums and investment returns
stable because the concessions required of all general insurance companies
and reinsurance in Indonesia. Concessions required from the earthquake risk across the
enterprise general insurance and reinsurance amounted to between 5% and 25% of the money
coverage. Conservative investment management firms also have
causing a low volatility investment results. The Company has
minimal exposure to riskier assets, while cash and deposit accounts
more than 90% of invested assets during the last four years .
Due to the absence of a major disaster in 2012, the profitability of the company
remains strong. Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that it will MAIPARK
continue to maintain sufficient capital buffers to support growth
sustainable business and protect themselves from potential shocks. ratio
risk-based capitalization (RBC) MAIPARK amounted to 790.1% at the end of 2012,
well above the regulatory minimum level of 120%.
Fitch remains focused on the status of a specialist in the field of reinsurance risk MAIPARK
earthquake in Indonesia, which accounted for nearly 100% of its gross premiums. compared
with several other regional markets such as Singapore and Malaysia, Indonesia
more vulnerable to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and fires
forest. Fitch highlights the importance MAIPARK to continue to manage the scope
retrocession with conservatives. Net Probable Maximum Losses (PML) catastrophe losses
MAIPARK based on the events of 1 to 250 years old is considered a controlled relative
the capitalization.
sensitivity rating
A key trigger for the rise in the rankings include the company's ability to
maintain the operational profitability, with pre-tax return on assets continues
above 20% (end of 2012: 16.8%), and to further enhance the ability of
risk management techniques such as reserving and catastrophe modeling. key triggers
downgrades include deteriorating financial fundamentals such as
weakening premium sustainability, operating performance and capital relative to
business portfolio (with statutory risk-based capital below 250% in
sustainable) growth or because of catastrophic loss claims
excessive.