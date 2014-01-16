(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) PT Asuransi Indonesia MAIPARK (MAIPARK) at 'BBB + (idn)'. Outlook is Stable.

National IFS rating 'BBB' indicates sufficient capacity to meet obligations to policyholders relative to all other obligations or other issuers in Indonesia, regardless of industry and type of obligations. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may be more affect the capacity to pay policyholder obligations than with financial commitments denoted by rank category high.

LEVEL FACTORS MOVER

The rating reflects the operational profitability MAIPARK healthy, prudent investment management and strong risk-based capitalization. case This also takes into account the company's business concentration risk reinsurance earthquake in the Indonesian market is prone to natural disasters.

MAIPARK total gross premium (including pending policy) grew by 16.99% to IDR105, 2BN at the end of September 2013 of IDR89, 9BN in late September 2012. This is in line with the growth in the Indonesian insurance market in general. Effective January 2014, the regulator will require all general insurance companies and reinsurance in Indonesia to share their earthquake risk to MAIPARK 15% of the total sum insured (Total Sum Insured / TSI) with Maximum $ 3, 5 million on one of the risks for all Indonesian locations. case This differs from the current mandatory division is between 5% and 25% of the TSI with a maximum of $ 2, 5 million on one of the risks.

Following these changes, MAIPARK risk exposure is likely to increase, and company's management has indicated that it will restructure retrocession protection Excess of Loss (XOL) for 2014 based on the results catastrophe modeling is updated.

MAIPARK investment portfolio remains highly liquid and conservative with cash and deposits accounted for more than 90% of invested assets at the end September 2013.

Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that it will continue MAIPARK maintain a capital buffer sufficient to support business growth sustainable and protect themselves from potential shocks. ratio risk-based capitalization (RBC) MAIPARK reaches 1080% at the end of September 2013, much higher than the regulatory minimum of 120%.

SENSITIVITY RATINGS

The main drivers for the rating upgrade include:

- the company's ability to maintain operating profitability, with pre-tax return on assets above 20% consistently (end of September 2013: 10.7%), and

- increased risk management capabilities, such as reserving techniques and modeling of natural disasters.

The main trigger downgrades include deteriorating financial fundamentals companies such as weakening of premium sustainability, operating performance and capital relative to the business portfolio (with statutory risk-based capital under 250% on an ongoing basis) due to growth or claims of disaster excessive losses.

