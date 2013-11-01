(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has given Rating Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in foreign currency to commercial property company PT Metropolis Propertindo Main (MPU) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook.

Fitch has also made senior unsecured ratings for the MPU in the 'B' and expected rating on the proposed bond issuance in USD at 'B (EXP)' with a Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. Bonds will be issued by the Equator Development Pte Ltd and guaranteed by the MPU. The final rating depends on receipt of final documentation in accordance with the information received previously.

Factors Supporting rating:

High Risk Business: Rating reflect Fitch's view on risk MPU business are high, with a low revenue visibility and commitment high up-front investment. MPU revenues derived from the sale of assets, especially the PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (Lippo, BB-/Stable) and entities investments are related (First Real Estate Investment Trust and Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust, both not rated) - collectively called Lippo Group.

MPU has a close relationship and the strategic support of Lippo Group. However, there are significant risks on an exit strategy for the project MPU development because there is no formal agreement with the Lippo Group to acquired the property, except for some hospitals are described in IPO documents Siloam Hospitals Lippo which has a 84% stake. exit strategy MPU does not only depend on the Lippo Group's financial ability to acquired the asset, but also depends on the volatility of the cycle property.

Property sales are Volatile: As a commercial property developer in Indonesia, MPU exposed to higher risk than developers residential property in general. MPU earn revenue by recycling of assets, where income is uneven and requires commitment investment in advance. Although Fitch recognizes that the MPU has a group of assets that ripe to be sold, its ability to sell will depend the volatile market conditions.

Limitations In Keeping Cash: MPU business models expose the company to risks of construction and development commitments in the face of significant funding. Because most of the MPU project aimed at Lippo Group, delays asset sales will put pressure on the company's liquidity position. The risk is higher because the MPU has limitations in delaying or cancel current projects.

Sales Track Record Limitations: Although Fitch recognizes that the profile MPU finances would be better if the company can execute and sell assets in a timely manner, track record in rapid asset turnover still unproven. MPU plans to sell the hospital and shopping center respectively within 3 and 6 months after completion of construction. Fitch MPU can expect consistently demonstrated the ability to sell assets on time and maintain its liquidity position as a compensation for profile high-risk business.

Sufficient Liquidity: MPU can access short-term liquidity sources, which allows the company maintain its short-term liquidity position. Fitch hope MPU will continue to have access to the investor's basis in the current companies need additional liquidity.

Expansion advantage of Siloam: Siloam Hospitals raise funds amounting to USD 137 million in an IPO in early September 2013, in which most of the funds allocated for expansion plans. Siloam market leadership and positioning its capital enough, and the demand for health services provide visibility stable better revenue for the hospital project MPU. Fitch projection assumptions including the planned sale of 6 hospitals worth £ 1.6 trn (USD 143m) for 3 years ahead to First REIT.

Potential Attractive Industry: MPU has a strategic position to take advantage of the growing Indonesian middle class. fith projecting approximately 50% of the medium-term cash flows to be derived from the MPU sales center shopping and hospitals, which will benefit from the growth of consumption and the improvement of health standards.

sensitivity rating

Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively, triggering the decline include:

-The increase in the ratio of net debt / net inventory to be above 30% (2013: projections Fitch 28%) on an ongoing basis

Positive: future developments that may, individually and collectively, trigger level rise include:

-The track record of timely asset sales as indicated by the ratio of property sales / gross debt is sustainable 1.2x (2012: 0.6x)

-Maintain adequate liquidity position is indicated by the free cashflows or positive net cash position on an ongoing basis.