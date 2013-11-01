(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has given Rating Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in foreign currency to
commercial property company PT Metropolis Propertindo Main (MPU) at 'B'
with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also made senior unsecured ratings for the MPU in the 'B' and
expected rating on the proposed bond issuance in USD at 'B (EXP)'
with a Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. Bonds will be issued by the Equator
Development Pte Ltd and guaranteed by the MPU. The final rating depends on
receipt of final documentation in accordance with the information received
previously.
Factors Supporting rating:
High Risk Business: Rating reflect Fitch's view on risk
MPU business are high, with a low revenue visibility and commitment
high up-front investment. MPU revenues derived from the sale of assets,
especially the PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (Lippo, BB-/Stable) and entities
investments are related (First Real Estate Investment Trust and Lippo Malls
Indonesia Retail Trust, both not rated) - collectively called
Lippo Group.
MPU has a close relationship and the strategic support of Lippo
Group. However, there are significant risks on an exit strategy for the project MPU
development because there is no formal agreement with the Lippo Group to
acquired the property, except for some hospitals are described in
IPO documents Siloam Hospitals Lippo which has a 84% stake. exit strategy
MPU does not only depend on the Lippo Group's financial ability to
acquired the asset, but also depends on the volatility of the cycle
property.
Property sales are Volatile: As a commercial property developer in
Indonesia, MPU exposed to higher risk than developers
residential property in general. MPU earn revenue by recycling
of assets, where income is uneven and requires commitment
investment in advance. Although Fitch recognizes that the MPU has a group of assets that
ripe to be sold, its ability to sell will depend
the volatile market conditions.
Limitations In Keeping Cash: MPU business models expose the company to
risks of construction and development commitments in the face of significant funding.
Because most of the MPU project aimed at Lippo Group, delays
asset sales will put pressure on the company's liquidity position.
The risk is higher because the MPU has limitations in delaying or
cancel current projects.
Sales Track Record Limitations: Although Fitch recognizes that the profile
MPU finances would be better if the company can execute and
sell assets in a timely manner, track record in rapid asset turnover
still unproven. MPU plans to sell the hospital and shopping center
respectively within 3 and 6 months after completion of construction. Fitch
MPU can expect consistently demonstrated the ability to sell assets
on time and maintain its liquidity position as a compensation for profile
high-risk business.
Sufficient Liquidity: MPU can access short-term liquidity sources, which
allows the company maintain its short-term liquidity position. Fitch
hope MPU will continue to have access to the investor's basis in the current
companies need additional liquidity.
Expansion advantage of Siloam: Siloam Hospitals raise funds amounting to USD 137
million in an IPO in early September 2013, in which most of the funds allocated
for expansion plans. Siloam market leadership and positioning its capital
enough, and the demand for health services provide visibility stable
better revenue for the hospital project MPU. Fitch projection assumptions
including the planned sale of 6 hospitals worth £ 1.6 trn (USD 143m) for 3
years ahead to First REIT.
Potential Attractive Industry: MPU has a strategic position to take
advantage of the growing Indonesian middle class. fith projecting
approximately 50% of the medium-term cash flows to be derived from the MPU sales center
shopping and hospitals, which will benefit from the growth of consumption
and the improvement of health standards.
sensitivity rating
Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively,
triggering the decline include:
-The increase in the ratio of net debt / net inventory to be above 30% (2013: projections
Fitch 28%) on an ongoing basis
Positive: future developments that may, individually and collectively,
trigger level rise include:
-The track record of timely asset sales as indicated by the ratio of
property sales / gross debt is sustainable 1.2x (2012: 0.6x)
-Maintain adequate liquidity position is indicated by the free cashflows
or positive net cash position on an ongoing basis.