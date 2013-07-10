(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings assign National RatingLong-term 'A (idn)' for an automotive company PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk (MPM) with Stable Outlook.

Factors Supporting rating:

Market leadership: MPM is one of the market leaders in the distribution of Honda motorcycle, motorcycle lubricant manufacturers, and car rental services. In 2012 MPMis the largest distributor of Honda motorcycles based on the volume of sales, withcontributed 19% to the national sales. The Company is also one of the producerslargest motor lubricant by market share, and car rental companiesthe second largest based on number of fleets.

Limited by the scale of business and financial services: MPM rating scale is limited byrelatively little effort, and the volatility of the financial services business. PT Sarana Artha Finance (SAF) reported a net loss for the last three years, whilePT MPM Finance reported deteriorating asset quality. Fitch considers the sourceMPM is a diversified financing is a major factor that canmitigate this risk. Furthermore, with JACCS Co Ltd took 40%ownership in the SAF, SAF Fitch expects financial conditions will improvealong with the improvement of access to cheap sources of funding.

Stability of income: the car rental business acquisition completed in the monthJanuary 2012 is a positive thing, because it brings diversificationbusiness and offset the volatility of the motor retail business. stabilityrevenue stems from the demand for a strong motor lubricant products, and certaintycash flows derived from long-term contract car hire clientscorporation. Motorcycle lubricants and car rental services contribute more than 50%MPM consolidated EBITDA in 2012.

The issue of structural support request: poor public transport facilities, powerincreased purchasing, and that the young demographic structure supports the demand forthe motor and related industries in the medium term. Motor is a meanstransport is the most common and affordable for the middle class populationIndonesia is growing. The increasing population is the driving motorsmotorcycle lubricant demand, which support business growth in the long MPMthe medium.

Controlled rental business debt: Debt car leasing business, whichmeasured by total debt to EBITDA, was at a fairly high level(2012: 3.2x) because nearly all car purchases financed by debt. Fitchassume a conservative business model MPM is a risk mitigationeffective, where consumers largely consist of corporate clients withlong-term contracts. Furthermore, approximately 70% of the portfolio consists carof MPV Toyota or Daihatsu brand, with a high value; giveattractive profit margin for the company to renew its fleet at the end ofthe lease term.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the MPM market kepempinansustainable and strong demand for the motor and the motor lubricants inperiod of 12 to 18 months.

sensitivity rating

Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively,triggering the decline include:

-The increase in the ratio of debt to EBITDA above 5x consolidated into aOngoing (projections 2013 4.8x)

-The increase in the ratio of debt to EBITDA excludes subsidiaries3x funding be on an ongoing basis (projections 2013 2.5x)

-The decline in EBITDA margin to be below 8.5% on an ongoing basis (projections2013: 10%)

Positive is not expected in the medium term due to the scale of businesss mall firms and the volatility of the financial services business.