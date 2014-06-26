(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has set ranks of senior bond plan and PT Bank subordinated bonds
Flammable as follows:
- National Long-Term rating at 'A (idn)' to the senior bonds with
period of up to five years is set; and
- National Long-Term rating at 'BBB-(idn)' to bond subrodinasi
with a term of up to seven years.
Issuance of senior bonds amounting to a maximum of 750 billion dollars and bonds
subordination for a maximum of 250 billion dollars. Proceeds from this bond
will be used to support the business growth of the company.
A (idn)
National ranking in the category 'A' indicates the expectation would risk failure
low pay relative to other issuers or securities in
Indonesia. However, a change in circumstances or economic conditions may be
affect the capacity to pay in a timely manner than commitment
Financial shown by the higher rating categories.
BBB (idn)
National ranking in the category of 'BBB' denotes the expectation would be the risk of
failure Pay is moderate relative to other issuers or securities in
Indonesia. However, the possibility of changes in circumstances or economic conditions will
affect the capacity to pay in a timely manner is greater
compared the financial commitment shown by rank category
higher ..
ADVISORY RANKING
Senior bonds rated at the same level with the National Rating
Long-term debt due to the Bank of North Sulawesi reflects
liability company that is direct, not a subordinated debt
and are senior unsecured obligations and liabilities equivalent to all
senior unsecured and other debts.
Subordinated bonds rated three notches below the anchor ranked Bank
North Sulawesi, which is based on the bank's standalone credit profile and do not
take into account the possibility of government support - one notch to
loss severity (reflecting features of complementary capital conversion to ordinary shares
or write down) and two notches for the risk of non-performance (reflecting
subordinated status and the risk of delay in payment of principal and / or interest). debt
This is a subordinated obligation that is direct, tersubrodinasi,
not guaranteed and rated the same as the other subrodinasi debt obligations.
Bank of North Sulawesi rating reflects Fitch's view that the government of North Sulawesi
have a tendency to give ekstraordinari support to banks,
if necessary, given the government majority ownership over
Bank of North Sulawesi. The rating also takes into account the potential, although
limited, given the support of the central government's important role Bank of North Sulawesi
eknonomi in supporting regional development in North Sulawesi and functions of banks
as treasurer for the local government of North Sulawesi and Gorontal, and
as bank loans as the main distributor for local government officials.
SENSITIVITY RATINGS
Changes at National Bank will have an impact on the North Sulawesi
debt. Pressure drop in ranking can happen if there is an attenuation
ability and / or propensity to provide support for the central government
ekstraordinari to Bank North Sulawesi. However, Fitch believes that this will not happen
in the near to medium term. The drop on standalone financial profile
Bank Sulut less likely to influence their national level, given the
majority ownership of the majority of local governments and potential support
Bank of North Sulawesi.
Potential increase in the National Bank of North Sulawesi ratings may occur when the
difference
Bank of North Sulawesi circuitry other major banks in Indonesia in asset size and
much smaller operation, also the ability to maintain asset quality
good, high core capital position and with adequate profitabilias
low-cost funds are more dominant. Indonesia's sovereign rating upgrade
potential to affect the bank's ratings.