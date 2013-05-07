(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating program Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) / Global Medium-Term Bonds of USD 5Pertamina billion which will be published in the 'BBB-'. At the same time, Fitch also gave a rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' to the USD Pertamina will published in the GMTN program above.

Debt securities are rated the same as the ranking Issuer Default Rating (S) Pertamina at 'BBB-', as it is an unsecured senior debt, direct and without the requirement of the company. The final ranking will depend on receipt of final documents that confirm information received previously.

Proceeds from the bonds will be used for capital expenditure and also general needs of the company. Pertamina plans to boost capital spending significantly in the medium term to increase production in the upstream and flexibility refining operations.

Initiator Level Factors

Equated with sovereign: Stages of Pertamina equated with the parent, the Republic of Indonesia (BBB-/Stabil), because the legal relationship, strong operational and strategic position, based on the methodology Parent and Linkage owned subsidiary of Fitch. Pertamina is one of the enterprises The most important state-owned in the course of a national energy policy and the only distillery owned by Indonesia and the dominant retailer of oil products.

Public service obligations: The Company service obligations society (public service obligation) to sell the products of refinery below a certain market price, where the company gets compensated through government subsidies. More than 50% of sales derived from the sale of Pertamina subsidized products, and EBITDA will be negative if there is no subsidies. Fitch believes that the support received in the form of Pertamina subsidy payments will keep running in the future, due to rising prices of subsidized products will remain a challenge politically.

Deteriorating credit metrics: Fitch assess the company's credit metrics will weaken from the level in 2012. The company intends to increase investment and spending capital materially to increase upstream production and flexibility refinery operations in the medium term. Funds from operations (FFO) - company's adjusted net leverage was 1.2x and FFO in the interest coverage at 14x in 2012.

sensitivity Level

Positive: future developments that may, individually and collectively, trigger level rise include:

- Action on the positive ranking Indonesian sovereign impairment whenever there is no legal relationship, operational and strategic with the government.

Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively, triggering the decline include:

- Actions negative staging Indonesian sovereign level.

- Relations with the government weakened. However, Fitch see possibility attenuation is small in middle period.