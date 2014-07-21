(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings in a report said that the latest sector life insurance and general insurance
in Indonesia will grow by proliferation of regulatory changes aimed at
improve the transparency and stability of the industry.
Application of regulations on insurance rates can increase stability 1Q14
insurance underwriting margin and ensure a healthy income in the sector
general insurance on an ongoing basis. In addition, the changes that will
come as bancassurance regulations can encourage disclosure (disclosure)
a more complete and tighten regulation costs agreement between the parties
insurance and bank partners.
Indonesian insurance industry reported a healthy premium growth and record
good financial results in 2013, driven by a natural disaster losses
controlled. Fitch believes that the exposure to the risk of natural disasters will remain
a major challenge for the insurance industry underwriting profitability
(especially for general insurance) because Indonesia remains prone areas
natural disasters. Stable industrial growth is expected in the medium term,
supported by low insurance penetration, increased risk awareness and
increasing prosperity of the population.