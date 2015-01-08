(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, January 08 (Fitch) Risk within oil and
construction-related loan
portfolios of many Brazilian banks has risen due to corruption
scandals
uncovered by investigations into illegal contracts between
Petrobras and
multiple companies across the civil construction and oil and gas
chains, says
Fitch Ratings.
The scandals have elevated the challenges for the Brazilian bank
sector and
could result in higher past due loans, loan loss provisions
and/or loan
restructurings in 2015, especially for Brazil's large public
banks.
Fitch's downgrade of the civil construction company OAS S.A.
(OAS) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' from 'C' on Jan. 7 is the most
recent rating action
related to the corruption scandal involving Petrobras. On Nov.
19, 2014, Fitch
placed all rated Brazilian construction companies on Rating
Watch Negative due
to the agency's concerns about the financial and business impact
of the
allegations.
Brazil is already contending with weak GDP growth (Fitch's
expectation of 0.3%
for 2014 and just 1.0% in 2015), high inflation rates (current
domestic Selic at
11.75%/ year) and devaluation of the local currency (Brazilian
real down 12.5%
in 2014). These weak economic conditions for corporates are
expected to continue
in 2015. Roughly 35% of Brazilian bank loans are in the
Brazilian corporate
sector.
Corruption scandals can result in reduced appetites for
Brazilian risk in the
international capital markets and reduce local available credit,
affecting the
companies' liquidity, and adding to the challenging macro
environment.
Brazil's public (i.e. state-owned) banks could be more prone to
oil and
construction-related asset quality deterioration in the near
future due to their
aggressive loan growth over the last four years. Public banks
are also more
susceptible to political interference, which can lead to larger
loans (relative
to private banks) to infrastructure sectors, which have been
bottlenecks for the
country's growth. The oil and gas, and civil construction
industries fit in
these categories, thus public banks are more exposed to these
industries, and
Fitch expects larger provision needs for public banks in 2015.
The capitalization levels of Brazil's public banks (Fitch Core
Capital, or FCC,
of 9.1%, as of June 2014) and default ratios (90 days past due
at 2.2% as of
November 2014, up from 1.8% of year-end 2012) have already shown
deterioration
trends relative to private peers. The lower default ratios
compared with private
peers are mainly justified by stronger guarantees of both BNDES
and Caixa's
credit portfolio. Normally IDRs on public banks are derived from
sovereign
support, meaning that any deterioration on these bank's
financial profiles would
not have a direct impact on its IDRs.
The largest Brazilian private banks have well-diversified credit
portfolios and,
in our view, less exposure to oil and construction sectors
relative to the large
public banks. Private banks in Brazil can be exposed to loan
facilities and or
guarantees made to large corporates. A possible reduction in
Petrobras'
investment plans and an environment of lower oil prices may put
an additional
burden on some construction companies, oil service-related
companies and to
individuals employed by those industries.
Although a rapid deterioration of any of the major construction
companies
operating in the energy sectors could lead to additional
provisioning needs,
private Brazilian banks currently enjoy strong capitalization
(FCC: 10.4% as of
Jun. 2014) and declining rates of loan delinquencies (90 days
past due at 4.0%
in November 2014, down from 5.3% at year-end 2012). These banks'
ability to
actively reprice its credit portfolios and disciplined cost
controls are also
positive factors. Only a severe deterioration of these banks'
asset quality,
profitability and capitalization would justify a negative rating
action.
Small and midsize banks count on higher concentrations in their
loan portfolios,
including to smaller (middle market) companies that can be
linked to the
production chain of oil and gas and or civil construction
industries. Companies
that have been constituted solely for a particular project could
be directly
exposed to larger corporate entities involved in the scandals.
If not properly
formalized and adequately backed by collateral, a small or
midsized bank's
exposure to companies or projects in oil and construction
industries could harm
these banks' financial profiles.
Foreign banks are normally smaller institutions operating in
Brazil and have
limits on lending their local balance sheets, either due to
strict credit
policies or due to the size of their local balance sheets. In
addition, the
ratings of these banks are mostly derived from institutional
support, which
means that any rating action on these Brazilian subsidiaries
would typically be
linked to the willingness and or ability of the parent to
support its Brazilian
subsidiary.
Contact:
Claudio Gallina
Director
Financial Institutions
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar
+55 11 4504 2216
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Financial Institutions
+55 11 4504 2213
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
