(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Philippines Insurance Sector:
Ample Growth
Potential in Evolving Landscape
here
SINGAPORE, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Philippine
insurance
industry has ample room for premium growth in the next few
years, supported by a
low penetration rate, loosened bancassurance rules, and
increasing urbanisation.
However, insurers are likely to face changes in the operating
environment,
including tighter regulations and market consolidation.
Philippine insurance premiums rose by 47% in 2013, the country's
Insurance
Commission said, driven by strong growth in the life sector,
where variable
unit-linked policies have become increasingly popular in the
last few years.
However, non-life sector premium growth was slower, primarily
due to higher
claims from catastrophes and heavy taxes on insurers, which
amounted to nearly
27% of premiums. Fitch expects the trend of strong growth in
life insurance
premiums and more moderate growth in the non-life sector to
continue.
In Fitch's view, catastrophe risk is the most significant risk
that Philippine
insurers face. The country experiences earthquakes, typhoons and
other natural
disasters, the claims for which have potential to wipe out
insurers' growth and
create volatility in underwriting performance, if improperly
managed.
Fitch believes more insurers whose profits have come under
pressure will exit or
merge with rivals in the next few years. This follows the
Philippine Department
of Finance's move in June 2012 to raise capital thresholds on
insurers operating
in the country to bolster overall industry capitalisation. The
capital
requirements were subsequently revised in August 2013 to be
based on net worth
instead of paid-up capital. Some insurers that struggled to meet
the new
thresholds have been forced to exit the industry or restructure.
The report, 'Philippines Insurance Sector', is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Thomas Ng
Analyst
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
