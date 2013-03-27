(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Piraeus' acquisition of the Greek
operations of three
Cypriot banks raises short-term risks despite longer-term
benefits from a
stronger domestic franchise, Fitch Ratings says.
This deal increases execution risks as Piraeus is already
integrating two banks
it acquired in H212, ATEbank and Geniki. The group also needs to
undergo
significant restructuring and rationalisation of excess capacity
under the Greek
banks' recapitalisation process. Undertaking both strategies at
the same time is
likely to require substantial management effort and raises
operational risks
exacerbated by Greece's weak economy. But Piraeus benefits from
previous
experience in bank integrations, albeit on a smaller scale.
The greater scale from the acquisition does not protect the
group from
recessionary pressures on asset quality. Instead the deal is
likely to increase
risk concentrations in the loan portfolio. Downside risks are
partly mitigated
by the high 85% coverage of acquired loans, which takes into
account expected
losses under the Troika stress test for Cypriot banks.
Nevertheless, asset
quality could deteriorate as the loans being acquired are
performing worse than
Piraeus' portfolio.
We do not expect this acquisition to generate additional capital
needs because
of the terms of the transaction. However, a reassessment of
Piraeus' capital
needs by the national and international authorities may be
needed as the
acquisition and any alterations to restructuring plans need to
be taken into
account. Deleveraging, profit and risk-weighted asset forecasts
may differ from
those initially presented.
We believe the acquisition is neutral for funding. While there
is an apparent
improvement in the bank's net loans-to-deposits ratio from 125%
to 120%, this is
largely related to high provisions in the acquired portfolio.
The stability of
acquired deposits will be tested in the coming days.
More positively, the recent acquisitions have made Piraeus the
second-largest
Greek bank, from fourth. This deal increases the group's market
shares in loans
and deposits by around 50% to 28% and 27%, respectively. This
narrows the gap
with leading group NBG-Eurobank, which is also undergoing a
merger.
If the banks successfully overcome their M&A challenges, we
believe the
consolidation and restructuring of the banking sector should
help create a
smaller number of more efficient and viable institutions. These
should be better
placed to cope with Greece's sovereign crisis and weak economic
prospects.
Greater scale through consolidation should allow cost synergies.
Branch and
staff optimisation and rationalisation of central and IT
processes should
improve efficiency and enable continued cost-cutting. However,
the banks are
unlikely to benefit from revenue synergies because of the low
level of business
activity in the recession.
A stronger domestic franchise could enhance the deposit base and
lower retail
funding costs when the banking sector regains sustainable access
to other forms
of funding in the longer term. But we expect funding pressure to
persist until
the sovereign crisis has subsided.
Piraeus agreed to acquire all the Greek banking operations of
Bank of Cyprus,
Cyprus Popular Bank and Hellenic Bank for EUR524m on Tuesday.
The acquisition
will be funded by Greece's bail-out fund, the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund.
Piraeus will acquire EUR16.2bn in net loans (about 37% of its
net loans at
end-Q312) and EUR15bn in deposits alongside 312 branches and
5,268 staff. After
completion of the transaction, Piraeus will have total assets of
EUR95bn.
