Nov 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that the recent IPO of PKP Cargo S.A. reduces the refinancing risk of Polskie Koleje Panstwowe S.A. (PKP, BBB/Stable) and supports PKP's ratings.

The PLN1.4bn (EUR340m) IPO reduces PKP's refinancing risk as PKP faces large debt repayments over the next 12 months. At end-September 2013 it had short-term debt of PLN2.3bn (all maturing facilities are state-guaranteed) against available liquidity in the form of cash and equivalents of PLN1bn. The net proceeds from the IPO (PLN1.2bn), together with additional sources of cash flows, including the planned sale of PKP PLK shares to the state for about PLN0.25bn in Q413 and PLN0.5bn in 2014, will provide sufficient liquidity.

The IPO also supports PKP's ratings as the partial sale of PKP Cargo reduces the likelihood of refinancing part of 2014 state-guaranteed debt maturities with unguaranteed debt. Refinancing guaranteed debt with unguaranteed debt would likely lead to a downgrade of PKP's foreign- and local-currency ratings by one notch to reflect a wider notching down from the sovereign's ratings and lower perceived state support.

PKP raised PLN1.4bn from the IPO of 50% shares minus one share in PKP Cargo, its significant subsidiary which was fully-owned by PKP until the IPO. By law, the proceeds from the IPO have to be used for PKP's debt repayment after an obligatory 15% deduction to an employee fund. The privatisation process of PKP Cargo started in 2011 when the company was put up for sale to strategic investors, before a delay led PKP to opt for the IPO route.

PKP's ratings reflect strong legal links with the state, in particular state guarantees for most of the company's debt, and cash inflows from the state supporting the company's weak standalone credit profile in the 'B' category. PKP's ratings are currently notched down two levels from Poland's Long-term foreign and local and currency IDRs (A-/A/Stable), due to strong legal links and the financial and operational involvement of the company's sole shareholder, the State Treasury, in PKP's operations.

At end-2012 71% of PKP's debt was guaranteed by the State Treasury. Fitch assumes that the forecast decrease in guaranteed debt as a proportion of total debt would be mitigated by a lower overall debt level and hence possibly a stronger standalone credit profile, which may nevertheless remain in the 'B' category.

If the company repays all maturing debt in 2013-2017 (instead of debt refinancing) then the share of state-guaranteed debt to total debt will decrease to below 20% in 2017. In a scenario of lower-than-expected privatisation proceeds and debt refinancing with unguaranteed debt, the share of guaranteed debt may decrease even faster. This, together with PKP's lowered strategic importance to the state, following the planned sale of stakes in several large subsidiaries, would likely lead Fitch to rate PKP using a bottom-up approach rather than the current top down approach, which in turn is likely to result in a downgrade of PKP's ratings.

PKP's standalone credit profile is held back by its high levels of debt and the weak operating cash flows of its core activities. Total debt was PLN4bn at end-2012, down from PLN4.5bn at end-2011. Fitch rates PKP on a deconsolidated basis due to the planned disposals of its major subsidiaries, the lack of cash pooling within PKP Group and an absence of cross-default clauses between PKP and its subsidiaries.