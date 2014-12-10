(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today placed nine Japanese insurance companies and one US insurance company on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). These insurers are rated at or above Japan's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'. The ten insurers are The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Dai-ichi Life), Daido Life Insurance Company (Daido Life), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Meiji Yasuda Life), Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI), Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life), Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan Nipponkoa), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Sumitomo Life), Taiyo Life Insurance Company (Taiyo Life), Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (TMNF), and Aflac, Inc. (Aflac). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows the agency's placement of Japan's IDR of 'A+' on RWN (see "Fitch Places Japan's 'A+' IDRs on Rating Watch Negative" dated 9 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). In Fitch's view, only insurers with very good credit quality and sizeable international business diversification can be rated above the sovereign rating if they hold high levels of government debt (that is, more than 20% of their invested assets). Fitch would consider insurance groups that generate 20% or more of their net premiums from international business sources on a sustained basis as having sizeable international business diversification. Fitch maintains its view that TMNF and Aflac out of the ten insurers under review have achieved the necessary international business diversification that counterbalances their heavy Japanese government debt holdings. This would allow the ratings on these two insurers to be up to one notch higher than the sovereign rating. The Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on TMNF and Aflac's operating subsidiaries are 'AA-', one notch higher than Japan's IDR, but Fitch has placed their ratings on RWN. This is to ensure their ratings are capped at a maximum of one notch above Japan's rating, given their sizeable local government debt exposure, although this is partially mitigated by their international business diversification. The other eight Japanese insurers that have high levels of Japanese government debt have not achieved the necessary level of international business diversification and Fitch will not allow them to be rated above the sovereign. RATING SENSITIVITIES With the insurers currently rated at or above Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, an upgrade of any of the insurers above is unlikely in the near future. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurers are also likely to be lowered. See previously released commentary on the various insurance companies at www.fitchratings.com for a discussion of additional ratings sensitivities. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has placed the following ratings on RWN: The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited -IFS Rating of 'A+'; -Long-Term IDR of 'A'; -Rating on USD1.3bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes of 'BBB+' -Rating on USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes of 'BBB+' Daido Life Insurance Company -IFS Rating of 'A+' Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company -IFS Rating of 'A+' Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited -IFS Rating of 'A+'; -Long-Term IDR of 'A+'; -Rating on USD1.3bn subordinated notes due 2072 of 'A-' Nippon Life Insurance Company -IFS Rating of 'A+'; -Long-Term IDR of 'A'; -Rating on USD2bn subordinated notes due 2042 of 'BBB+' -Rating on USD2.25bn subordinated notes due 2044 of 'BBB+' Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. -IFS Rating of 'A+' -Long-Term IDR of 'A+'; -Rating on USD1.4bn subordinated notes due 2073 of 'A-' Sumitomo Life Insurance Company -IFS Rating of 'A+'; -Long-Term IDR of 'A'; -Rating on USD1bn subordinated notes due 2073 of 'BBB+' Taiyo Life Insurance Company -IFS rating of 'A+' Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. -IFS Rating of 'AA-' Aflac, Inc. - Long-Term IDR of 'A'; -Rating on 3.625% USD750m senior notes due November 2024 of 'A-'; - Rating on 3.65% USD700m senior notes due June 2023 of 'A-'; - Rating on 2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 of 'A-'; - Rating on 1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 of 'A-'; - Rating on 8.5% USD850m senior notes due 15 May, 2019 of 'A-'; - Rating on 6.9% USD400m senior notes due 17 December 2039 of 'A-'. - Rating on 3.45% USD300m senior notes due 15 August 2015 of 'A-'; - Rating on 6.45% USD450m senior notes due 15 August 2040 of 'A-'; - Rating on 2.65% USD650m senior notes due 15 February 2017 of 'A-'; - Rating on 4% USD350m senior notes due 15 February 2022 of 'A-'; - Rating on 5.5% USD500m junior subordinated debentures due 15 September 2052 of 'BBB'. American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York Aflac Japan -IFS Rating of 'AA-' Contact: Primary Analysts Teruki Morinaga, CFA (Dai-ichi Life, Daido Life, Taiyo Life, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa and TMNF) Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Rating Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Akane Nishizaki (Meiji Yasuda Life, MSI, Nippon Life and Sumitomo Life) Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA (Aflac) Director +1 312 368 3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analysts Akane Nishizaki (Dai-ichi Life, Daido Life, Taiyo Life Sompo Japan Nipponkoa and TMNF) Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Teruki Morinaga, CFA (Meiji Yasuda Life, MSI, Nippon Life and Sumitomo Life) Director +81 3 3288 2781 Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA (Aflac) Senior Director +1 312 368 2085 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com MEIJI YASUDA LIFE, MSI, NIPPON LIFE, SOMPO JAPAN NIPPONKOA AND TAIYO LIFE DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THEIR AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 