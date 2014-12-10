(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
placed nine
Japanese insurance companies and one US insurance company on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). These insurers are rated at or above Japan's
Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'.
The ten insurers are The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company,
Limited (Dai-ichi
Life), Daido Life Insurance Company (Daido Life), Meiji Yasuda
Life Insurance
Company (Meiji Yasuda Life), Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company,
Limited (MSI),
Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life), Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Insurance
Inc. (Sompo Japan Nipponkoa), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company
(Sumitomo Life),
Taiyo Life Insurance Company (Taiyo Life), Tokio Marine &
Nichido Fire Insurance
Co., Ltd. (TMNF), and Aflac, Inc. (Aflac).
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the agency's placement of Japan's IDR
of 'A+' on RWN
(see "Fitch Places Japan's 'A+' IDRs on Rating Watch Negative"
dated 9 December
2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
In Fitch's view, only insurers with very good credit quality and
sizeable
international business diversification can be rated above the
sovereign rating
if they hold high levels of government debt (that is, more than
20% of their
invested assets). Fitch would consider insurance groups that
generate 20% or
more of their net premiums from international business sources
on a sustained
basis as having sizeable international business diversification.
Fitch maintains its view that TMNF and Aflac out of the ten
insurers under
review have achieved the necessary international business
diversification that
counterbalances their heavy Japanese government debt holdings.
This would allow
the ratings on these two insurers to be up to one notch higher
than the
sovereign rating.
The Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on TMNF and Aflac's
operating
subsidiaries are 'AA-', one notch higher than Japan's IDR, but
Fitch has placed
their ratings on RWN. This is to ensure their ratings are capped
at a maximum of
one notch above Japan's rating, given their sizeable local
government debt
exposure, although this is partially mitigated by their
international business
diversification.
The other eight Japanese insurers that have high levels of
Japanese government
debt have not achieved the necessary level of international
business
diversification and Fitch will not allow them to be rated above
the sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With the insurers currently rated at or above Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency
IDR, an upgrade of any of the insurers above is unlikely in the
near future.
Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on
the insurers are
also likely to be lowered.
See previously released commentary on the various insurance
companies at
www.fitchratings.com for a discussion of additional ratings
sensitivities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on RWN:
The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited
-IFS Rating of 'A+';
-Long-Term IDR of 'A';
-Rating on USD1.3bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes of
'BBB+'
-Rating on USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes of
'BBB+'
Daido Life Insurance Company
-IFS Rating of 'A+'
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
-IFS Rating of 'A+'
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited
-IFS Rating of 'A+';
-Long-Term IDR of 'A+';
-Rating on USD1.3bn subordinated notes due 2072 of 'A-'
Nippon Life Insurance Company
-IFS Rating of 'A+';
-Long-Term IDR of 'A';
-Rating on USD2bn subordinated notes due 2042 of 'BBB+'
-Rating on USD2.25bn subordinated notes due 2044 of 'BBB+'
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.
-IFS Rating of 'A+'
-Long-Term IDR of 'A+';
-Rating on USD1.4bn subordinated notes due 2073 of 'A-'
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company
-IFS Rating of 'A+';
-Long-Term IDR of 'A';
-Rating on USD1bn subordinated notes due 2073 of 'BBB+'
Taiyo Life Insurance Company
-IFS rating of 'A+'
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
-IFS Rating of 'AA-'
Aflac, Inc.
- Long-Term IDR of 'A';
-Rating on 3.625% USD750m senior notes due November 2024 of
'A-';
- Rating on 3.65% USD700m senior notes due June 2023 of 'A-';
- Rating on 2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 of 'A-';
- Rating on 1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 of 'A-';
- Rating on 8.5% USD850m senior notes due 15 May, 2019 of 'A-';
- Rating on 6.9% USD400m senior notes due 17 December 2039 of
'A-'.
- Rating on 3.45% USD300m senior notes due 15 August 2015 of
'A-';
- Rating on 6.45% USD450m senior notes due 15 August 2040 of
'A-';
- Rating on 2.65% USD650m senior notes due 15 February 2017 of
'A-';
- Rating on 4% USD350m senior notes due 15 February 2022 of
'A-';
- Rating on 5.5% USD500m junior subordinated debentures due 15
September 2052 of
'BBB'.
American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus
American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York
Aflac Japan
-IFS Rating of 'AA-'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
MEIJI YASUDA LIFE, MSI, NIPPON LIFE, SOMPO JAPAN NIPPONKOA AND
TAIYO LIFE DID
NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND
THEIR AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 4
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
