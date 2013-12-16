(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed AerCap
Holdings N.V.'s
(AerCap) 'BBB-' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating
Watch Negative.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
Today's action follows AerCap's announcement that it has entered
into a
definitive agreement to acquire International Lease Finance
Corp. (ILFC;
'BB'/Rating Watch Positive). Fitch expects to resolve the Rating
Watch Negative
once the acquisition is completed, which is expected to be in
the second quarter
of 2014. Assuming the transaction is consummated on the
agreed-upon terms, and
absent material credit developments in the interim, it is
expected to result in
a one-notch downgrade of AerCap's long-term IDR to 'BB+' at the
time of close.
ILFC's 'BB' IDR has been placed on Rating Watch Positive today
by Fitch and is
expected to be upgraded by one notch to 'BB+' at the time of the
transaction's
close. Thus, Fitch's expectation is that the ratings of the two
entities will
ultimately be equalized.
AerCap has agreed to acquire 100% of ILFC from American
International Group
(AIG; 'BBB+') in a cash and stock transaction. The purchase
price is
approximately $5.4 billion, including $3 billion in debt and
cash and
approximately $2.4 billion in newly issued AER shares. AerCap is
expected to be
the surviving entity after the acquisition is completed, and AIG
is expected to
initially own approximately 46% of the combined company. AerCap
has obtained a
commitment from UBS and Citi for a $2.75 billion acquisition
facility. Upon
closing of the acquisition, AIG will provide AerCap with a
committed $1 billion
5-year unsecured revolving facility. The acquisition is subject
to regulatory
and shareholder approvals.
ILFC's existing deferred and current tax liability (DTL), which
totaled
approximately $4.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2013, is expected to
be transferred
to AIG as a result of purchase accounting and section 338(h)(10)
tax election.
Fitch believes this is an important element of the transaction,
as it will allow
AerCap to transfer ILFC assets to a more tax efficient
jurisdiction and provide
the company with flexibility to sell and/or part-out aircraft
without incurring
cash taxes. The company expects to generate significant tax
savings by
transferring ILFC assets to an entity domiciled in Ireland.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating action and the expected one-notch downgrade of
AerCap's IDR upon
closing of the acquisition are based on the following credit
concerns:
--Material amount of execution and integration risk, as ILFC is
approximately
four times larger than AerCap;
--Increase in tangible balance sheet leverage, heightening
sensitivity to a
market stress or a cyclical downturn;
--The acquisition represents a major change in strategic
direction for AerCap;
--AER's average fleet age will increase by over two years;
--Large order book increases funding risk, which is partly
mitigated given
attractive prices and delivery slots.
The risks outlined above are partially mitigated by the
following factors, which
Fitch views favorably:
--The markdown of ILFC's fleet reduces risk of future
impairments, supports the
quality of the equity base, and allows more flexibility to sell
or part out
older aircraft;
--Fitch expects AerCap to reap tax benefits from elimination of
the DTL and
re-domiciling of ILFC assets to a more tax favorable
jurisdiction;
--AerCap's pro forma balance sheet would benefit from a
significant unsecured
funding component;
--Cash flow leverage and coverage measures are not expected to
change materially
from ILFC's current levels;
--Potential for post-integration operational and cost
efficiencies for combined
firm.
AerCap's balance sheet leverage will increase materially,
primarily as a result
of acquisition-related purchase accounting. Therefore, AER's
credit profile will
initially become riskier, but Fitch expects it to improve over
time as the
acquisition is integrated and equity is built up through
retained earnings. The
'BB+' rating would be supported by the company's plans to
maintain a
conservative capital policy with no dividends or share
repurchases until
reported debt-to-equity is reduced to approximately 3.0x. Fitch
believes the
combined business offers fairly good visibility into future
earnings and
operating cash flows, which underpins the company's
de-leveraging plan.
Fitch believes that the best measure of financial leverage for
the combined
company is tangible debt-to-tangible equity. This measure
adjusts for certain
accounting assets and liabilities that will be created as a
result of purchase
accounting, and is more reflective of the economic value of the
balance sheet
than the reported debt-to-equity ratio. Some of the adjustments
include the fair
value (FV) adjustment to ILFC's debt, the FV of the order book
and the lease
premium. Fitch calculates that initially, the tangible
debt-to-tangible equity
will be approximately 8.7x, much higher than the reported pro
forma leverage
figure of 5.2x. However, the two measures are expected to
converge as the
purchase accounting adjustments get accreted over time.
The acquisition will involve significant integration efforts,
consuming
meaningful time and effort of AerCap's senior management team.
AerCap's balance
sheet will increase by approximately a factor of four. In
Fitch's view, the
acquisition brings a significant amount of integration and
execution risk as
AerCap transfers ILFC's fleet and ILFC's staff onto AerCap's
platform. These
risks are mitigated to some extent by AerCap's scalable
operating platform
(including its interest in AerData), the relatively small number
employees at
ILFC, overlapping locations of regional offices and prior
ownership of the
AeroTurbine platform which will be reacquired as part of the
transaction.
Fitch believes that the acquisition would result in a
significant shift to
AerCap's current business strategy. The size of the fleet will
rise dramatically
to approximately 1,200 aircraft from 231 as of Sept. 30, 2013;
and its average
age will increase by roughly two years, to over seven years from
5.4 years as of
Sept. 30, 2013.
AerCap will become the owner of the largest order book in the
industry when the
transaction is consummated. Fitch recognizes that ILFC's orders
represent some
of the most in-demand aircraft in the market and were placed at
attractive
prices and delivery slots. However, the long-term nature of the
commitments
creates a liability that may need to be funded at a time when
capital is not
readily available. Furthermore, given the cyclical nature of the
aviation market
and continual technological advances, the contracted purchase
price of the
aircraft could potentially exceed the market value on the
delivery date.
Despite the concerns cited above, Fitch believes that the
acquisition offers
potential long-term strategic benefits for both AerCap's and
ILFC's creditors.
The economics of the combined business are expected to remain
intact, with no
immediate impact to lease cash flows and a modest increase in
the debt balance
to fund the cash portion of the purchase price. AerCap expects
to reap
significant tax benefits by re-domiciling all of the assets to
Ireland and
leaving the significant DTL with AIG.
The acquisition will significantly expand AerCap's access to
unsecured funding,
which will represent approximately 60% of total debt on a pro
forma basis.
Furthermore, AerCap will acquire a large pool of unencumbered
aircraft, which
will provide support to unsecured creditors. Upon closing of the
acquisition,
Fitch expects to equalize the company's unsecured debt with its
long-term IDR
because it will represent a significant part of the capital
structure. Based on
liquidity management plans articulated by AerCap, Fitch believes
AerCap's
liquidity profile will improve from recent levels and will be
adequate to
support upcoming debt maturities and purchase commitments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch believes positive rating momentum is possible over the
longer-term if
AerCap executes on the plan it has outlined. More specifically,
successful
integration of ILFC's fleet and staff, a reduction of balance
sheet leverage as
outlined by the company, maintenance of robust liquidity and
improvement in the
fleet profile are viewed as positive rating drivers. Positive
rating momentum
could stall if AerCap runs into any meaningful integration
issues, if dividends
or share repurchase activity are reinstituted before
deleveraging plans are
completed, or if there is a material downturn in the aviation
sector, which
negatively impacts its business.
Downside risks to AerCap's ratings will be elevated until the
acquisition is
integrated and leverage is reduced. Negative rating actions
could result from
significant integration issues, loss of key airline
relationships, deterioration
in financial performance and/or operating cash flows, higher
than expected
repossession activity and/or difficulty re-leasing aircraft at
economical rates.
Longer-term, aggressive capital management, a reduction in
available liquidity
or inability to maintain or improve the fleet profile could also
lead to
negative rating pressure.
Failure by AerCap to obtain any of the necessary amendments and
covenants on
ILFC's credit facilities on reasonably economic terms could
adversely impact the
combined entity's credit profile. This also applies to any other
contractual
agreements of ILFC that have Change of Control or similar
provisions.
