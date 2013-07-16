(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Arab Bank Australia Limited's (ABAL) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Support Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS & SUPPORT RATING The RWN on ABAL's IDRs and Support Rating reflects the rating action taken on ABAL's parent, Jordan-based Arab Bank Plc ('A-'/RWN) on 11 July 2013. ABAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating reflect its status as a core subsidiary of its parent. Both share the same brand name and strategy, and maintain a close working relationship. The group is well placed to provide support and keeps a very liquid balance sheet, given the small size of ABAL relative to its parent. ABAL made up just 2.5% of the group's total assets at end-2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS & SUPPORT RATING ABAL's IDRs would be downgraded if Arab Bank plc's IDRs were downgraded, or if there were a change in Fitch's view of ABAL's role as a core subsidiary of Arab Bank plc. ABAL's Support Rating could also be downgraded as a result of a change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Arab Bank plc to provide timely support to ABAL. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR ABAL's VR reflects the bank's small franchise in a highly competitive market which, combined with sizeable loan impairment charges and relatively moderate operating efficiency has impacted operating profitability. Its VR also takes into consideration ABAL's improved - but still relatively fragile - asset quality, strengthened funding position, continuing ample liquidity, and strong regulatory capital ratios. ABAL conducted a strategic review in 2012, resulting in improvements in the bank's risk management framework. These changes should strengthen future asset quality. Impaired loans declined during 2012 but its impaired loan ratio is still weaker than that of regional peers. In addition, ABAL's profitability has also been challenged by modest revenue generation. Loan volumes have fallen in the past two years, reflecting a highly competitive market and an active reduction of higher risk loans. The roll-off of higher risk loans is largely complete, which may result in modest loan growth through H213. Nevertheless, Fitch expects operating revenue generation to remain under pressure. More efficient cost management and improved asset quality are likely to be the main contributors to stronger profitability. ABAL's adequate liquidity and capital position continue to underpin the bank's VR. The bank's funding position improved partly on the back of the loan book decline. However, the quality of the deposits has improved given the shift from current account deposits to term-deposits with maturities exceeding 90 days. Fitch expects this trend of improvement in the funding mix to continue. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR ABAL's VR is sensitive to the development of the bank's asset quality, recurrent profitability and funding position. Some positive trends in the past 12 months have underpinned the bank's current VR. However, an upgrade in its VR is unlikely given the level of single name credit concentration and low profitability. ABAL's VR could be downgraded if the level of impaired loans were to increase and its funding, liquidity and capital positions were to deteriorate. The rating actions are as follows: Arab Bank Australia Limited: Long-term IDR: 'A-', on Rating Watch Negative; Short-term IDR: 'F1', on Rating Watch Negative; Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'; and Support Rating: '1', on Rating Watch Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012 and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.