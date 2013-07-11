(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Arab Bank PLC's (Arab Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR The IDRs and VR have been placed on RWN to reflect the heightened risk of a downgrade due to, and pending a review of: - The increasing risks associated with the bank's operations across the MENA region, specifically in the 'Arab Spring' countries. Fitch considers the underlying risks to be increasing as a result of the political unrest and economic slowdown. Although the effects have so far been manageable for Arab Bank, the underlying credit quality of the bank's investments in this region has weakened; and - The ability of the bank, due to the structure of its network and affiliates and its balance sheet management policies, to offset potential constraints on its credit profile that arise from its domicile in Jordan. Fitch expects to review these key rating drivers, which are of high importance to the ratings, and resolve the RWN within the next three months. A downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and VR by more than one notch is possible. Arab Bank's IDRs are driven by its intrinsic strength, as reflected in the VR. The ratings mainly reflect the bank's conservative overall risk appetite for the region, its solid capitalisation, stable funding, strong liquidity and cautious liquidity management. The 'F1' Short-term IDR is based on Arab Bank's strong liquidity, and the bank's on-going focus on maintaining a high level of liquidity even at the expense of profitability. The bank's profitability is currently sound and consistent, but Fitch considers it vulnerable to downside risks given the uncertain operating environment in some of the bank's main markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR Resolution of the RWN will revolve around Fitch's assessment of the two factors outlined above. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the fact that Fitch does not factor support into the rating. Support from the Kingdom of Jordan, if required, is possible, but given Arab Bank's size, cannot be relied upon. The bank has several core shareholders, but it is difficult to assess their willingness and ability to provide support at all times. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR These ratings are unlikely to change. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR of 'A-' placed on RWN Short-term IDR of 'F1' placed on RWN Viability Rating of 'a-' placed on RWN Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF' Contact: Primary Analyst Laila Sadek Director +44 20 3530 1308 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Zubaida El-Muttardi Analyst +44 20 3530 1091 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' dated 11 December 2012, 'Country Ceilings' dated 13 August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign here Country Ceilings here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.