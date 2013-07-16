(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has placed Arab Tunisian Bank's (ATB) Long- and Short-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), National Long- and Short-term Ratings and Support Rating (SR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, Fitch has placed Arab Tunisian Lease's (ATL) National Ratings on RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follow Fitch's placement of Arab Bank Plc (AB) on RWN (see 'Fitch Places Arab Bank on Rating Watch Negative', dated 11 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch will resolve the RWN within the coming three months.

KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT

ATB's IDRs and National Ratings are support-driven and reflect the high probability of support it could receive, if required, from its majority (64.2%) shareholder, AB.

ATL's National Ratings are underpinned by the limited probability of support it is likely to receive from its ultimate shareholder, AB, if needed, through the latter's Tunisian subsidiary ATB. ATL's capital is 33% held by ATB.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT

The RWN on ATB's IDRs, National Ratings and SR mirrors that on AB's IDRs as they are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the capacity of AB to support the bank in the future. A downgrade of ATB's Long-term IDR and National Long-term Rating by more than one notch is possible.

ATL's National Ratings are sensitive to a significant downgrade of AB's ratings. A downgrade of ATL's National Long-term Rating by more than one notch is possible.

KEY RATING DRIVERS-SUBORDINATED DEBT

ATL's subordinated debt is lower Tier 2, and is rated three notches below ATL's National Long-term Rating, given weak recovery prospects an investor could expect on investment in the subordinated debt in the event of default.

RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUBORDINATED DEBT

ATL's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to a downgrade of ATL's Long-term National Rating. A downgrade of ATL's subordinated debt rating by more than one notch is possible.

The rating actions are as follows:

Arab Tunisian Bank

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-', placed on RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3', placed on RWN

Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB', placed on RWN

Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3', placed on RWN

Support Rating: '2', placed on RWN

VR: Unaffected at 'b'

National Long-term rating: 'AA+ (tun)', placed on RWN

National Short-term rating: 'F1+ (tun)', placed on RWN

National senior unsecured debt rating: 'AA+ (tun)', placed on RWN

Arab Tunisian Lease

National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(tun)'; placed on RWN

National Short-term Rating: 'F3(tun)'; placed on RWN

National senior unsecured debt rating: 'BBB(tun)'; placed on RWN

National subordinated debt rating: 'BB(tun)'; placed on RWN