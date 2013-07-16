(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has placed Arab Tunisian Bank's (ATB)
Long- and Short-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR),
National Long- and Short-term Ratings and Support Rating (SR) on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). At the same time, Fitch has placed Arab Tunisian Lease's (ATL)
National Ratings on RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
The rating actions follow Fitch's placement of Arab Bank Plc (AB) on RWN (see
'Fitch Places Arab Bank on Rating Watch Negative', dated 11 July 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). Fitch will resolve the RWN within the coming three
months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT
ATB's IDRs and National Ratings are support-driven and reflect the high
probability of support it could receive, if required, from its majority (64.2%)
shareholder, AB.
ATL's National Ratings are underpinned by the limited probability of support it
is likely to receive from its ultimate shareholder, AB, if needed, through the
latter's Tunisian subsidiary ATB. ATL's capital is 33% held by ATB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT
The RWN on ATB's IDRs, National Ratings and SR mirrors that on AB's IDRs as they
are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the capacity of AB to
support the bank in the future. A downgrade of ATB's Long-term IDR and National
Long-term Rating by more than one notch is possible.
ATL's National Ratings are sensitive to a significant downgrade of AB's ratings.
A downgrade of ATL's National Long-term Rating by more than one notch is
possible.
KEY RATING DRIVERS-SUBORDINATED DEBT
ATL's subordinated debt is lower Tier 2, and is rated three notches below ATL's
National Long-term Rating, given weak recovery prospects an investor could
expect on investment in the subordinated debt in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -SUBORDINATED DEBT
ATL's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to a downgrade of ATL's Long-term
National Rating. A downgrade of ATL's subordinated debt rating by more than one
notch is possible.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Tunisian Bank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-', placed on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3', placed on RWN
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB', placed on RWN
Short-term local currency IDR: 'F3', placed on RWN
Support Rating: '2', placed on RWN
VR: Unaffected at 'b'
National Long-term rating: 'AA+ (tun)', placed on RWN
National Short-term rating: 'F1+ (tun)', placed on RWN
National senior unsecured debt rating: 'AA+ (tun)', placed on RWN
Arab Tunisian Lease
National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(tun)'; placed on RWN
National Short-term Rating: 'F3(tun)'; placed on RWN
National senior unsecured debt rating: 'BBB(tun)'; placed on RWN
National subordinated debt rating: 'BB(tun)'; placed on RWN