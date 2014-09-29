(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Autonomous Community of Catalonia
- Rating Action
Report
here
BARCELONA, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
Autonomous
Community of Catalonia's (Catalonia) and Institut Catala de
Finances' (ICF)
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of 'BBB-' on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Their Short-term foreign currency
IDRs of 'F3' have
also been placed on RWN. Catalonia's EMTN programme and bond
issues, rated
'BBB-', were also placed on RWN.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of International
Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take
place according
to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs
to deviate from
this in order to comply with their legal obligations.
Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a
rating review in
situations where there is a material change in the
creditworthiness of the
issuer that we believe it inappropriate for us to wait until the
next scheduled
review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status.
The last scheduled review date for Fitch's ratings of the
Autonomous Community
of Catalonia was on 25 July 2014 and the next review date for
2015 has not yet
been set.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Watch action reflects increased tensions between the
central and
regional government of Catalonia following the latter's
unilateral call for a
non-binding consultation on the future of the region within
Spain or as an
independent country, on 9 November.
The Rating Watch action on ICF reflects the credit links of the
institute to
Catalonia.
The President of Catalonia, Artur Mas, signed the law calling
for the
non-binding "consultation" to be held on 9 November. However,
the central
government has labelled this consultation as a referendum in
disguise, adding
that only the central government can call a referendum. The
central government
will be submitting a recourse to the constitutional courts to
provisionally
freeze the process. Nevertheless, tensions between both
governments are likely
to increase, particularly in the run-up to the consultation
date.
Presently Catalonia is at the rating floor that Fitch introduced
for all Spanish
regions on 8 March 2013 of 'BBB-'. The rating floor was
established to reflect
the central government's support for autonomous communities
through various
instruments, including access to the regional liquidity fund
(FLA).
However, this floor is also subject to the co-operative
relationship between the
regions and the central government and Fitch considers this as
difficult in the
case of Catalonia under present circumstances. Fitch believes
that Catalonia
will require additional funding from the FLA in 2015 and because
of difficulties
in accessing the international capital markets the region is
likely to remain
highly dependent on FLA for funding. International investors are
also unlikely
to purchase bonds issued by the regional government given
present political
uncertainty.
Although Fitch expects that the central government would
continue to financially
support Catalonia, as a default would have negative implications
for all regions
trying to access the capital markets, as well as for the central
government,
Fitch believes that developments over the next six weeks are
likely to
complicate the relationship between Catalonia and the central
government.
Fitch will closely monitor the steps that both the central and
regional
governments would take in the run-up to the consultation date to
ensure readily
available financial support from the central government, which
is key to
maintaining the rating floor for Catalonia. Fitch will maintain
the rating floor
for all other Spanish regions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the rating watch within the next three
to six months
pending developments over the consultation. If the floor is
removed for
Catalonia, the region's rating is likely to be downgraded by at
least two
notches.
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Guilhem Costes (Catalonia)
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Ines Callahan (ICF)
Associate Director
+34 93 323 8747
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analysts
Patricio Novales (Catalonia)
Analyst
+34 93 467 8417
Guilhem Costes (ICF)
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside the United
States", dated 23 April 2014 and "Ratings of Public Sector
Entities" dated 4
March 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.