HONG KONG/SEOUL, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
China-based Baidu,
Inc.'s (Baidu) 'A' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) and 'A' foreign-currency senior unsecured rating on
Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
The RWN reflects Fitch's belief that the rapid growth in Baidu's
financial
services activities under its wholly owned Financial Services
Group (FSG) has
increased Baidu's overall business risk. The risk profile of the
financial
services activities is significantly higher than the risk
profile of Baidu's
core internet services, such as search services, online video
and transaction
services.
The RWN will be resolved when management has provided further
information on
FSG's expansion plans, risk control policies and procedures, and
capital
structure. We may affirm the ratings at their current levels or
downgrade the
ratings, although any downgrade is likely to be a single notch.
Our review will
take into account Baidu's strong net cash position, which
provides a cushion to
fund potential losses in the FSG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Elevated Business Risk: The FSG sells wealth management products
(WMPs), which
are mostly fixed-income products with short tenors of up to 12
months, and
operates a micro-lending business. Baidu's wealth management
business is similar
to that of many Chinese banks and WMPs are part of the shadow
banking system in
China. As with Chinese banks, Baidu does not need to set aside
large capital
against potential defaults on its WMPs. Baidu sells WMPs to
retail investors and
reinvests most of the funds via a third-party trust company into
money market
investments, other fixed-income investments and corporate
borrowers.
Although we understand that Baidu is not legally bound to pay
the target return
on the WMPs to investors, we believe that the potential damage
to the company's
reputation - should the WMPs fail to achieve the target returns
or have enough
liquidity to meet maturities - is large enough that Baidu will
honour the
obligations under the WMPs. We also believe that the risk
profile of the
micro-lending business is also much higher than Baidu's core
business, as its
loans and cash credits to consumers are unsecured.
Rapidly Growth in WMPs: Baidu's FSG business has grown from
assets of CNY12
billion at end-2016 to CNY25 billion at end-March 2017, and we
expect both FSG's
WMP assets and micro-loan book to continue to expanding very
rapidly at least in
the short-term. WMPs continue to proliferate in China as there
is abundant
liquidity, but a scarcity of high-yielding assets in which to
invest. WMPs have
become an alternative form of financing for projects or
investments that would
not qualify for bank loans. A large exposure to WMPs may make
Baidu vulnerable
to asset-quality shocks, especially as loss events rise.
Contingent Loss-absorption Capacity: Our review will address
Baidu's capacity to
absorb losses in the FSG operations, to ensure that if FSG
underperformed, the
additional funding required would not be a big enough drain on
cash from Baidu's
core operations to threaten the 'A' rating. We believe that
Baidu's net cash
position will be increasingly important as it will be the
primary source of
contingent loss-absorption capacity. At end-2016, Baidu's net
cash totalled
CNY23 billion, excluding payables to WMP customers of CNY7
billion, which were
funds from retail investors entrusted to Baidu to invest in
WMPs.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Baidu's credit profile compares favourably with its internet
peers such as eBay
Inc. (BBB/Stable), Expedia, Inc. (BBB-/Stable), but weaker than
Alibaba Group
Holding Limited (A+/Stable) and Tencent Holdings Limited
(A+/Stable). Baidu's
cash-generation ability is weaker than that of Alibaba and
Tencent. Baidu's
ratings benefit from its dominance in China's search engine
market, but it faces
challenges to diversify its business lines and revenue sources
from its core
search services. It has assumed higher risk in the expansions
into
online-to-offline (O2O) businesses and financial services
activities, which has
resulted in high gross leverage and lower profitability than
Alibaba and
Tencent.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue compounded annual growth rate of about 17% in
2016-2019
- Operating EBIT margin of 16%-17% in 2017-2019
- Annual capex of CNY16 billion -19 billion in 2017-2019
- No cash dividend and the USD2 billion share buyback programme
to be completed
by end-2017
- Net cash position to be sustained in 2017-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Positive rating action is currently not envisaged.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Fitch plans to resolve the RWN when Fitch has further
information on the FSG's
expansion plans, risk control policies and procedures, and
future capital
structure. The final ratings will depend on Baidu's risk control
of its
financial services activities, the pace of the FSG's growth and
the availability
of loss-absorption capacity in terms of net cash position. We
may affirm the
ratings at their current levels or downgrade the ratings,
although any downgrade
is likely to be a single notch.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: We expect Baidu to continue to maintain a
large net cash
balance. At end-March 2017, Baidu had cash and short-term
investments of CNY91
billion. This compared with total debt of CNY58 billion, which
included
redeemable non-controlling interests at subsidiaries.
Mostly US Dollar Unsecured Debt: Excluding payables to WMP
customers of CNY20
billion, Baidu's total debt was about CNY58 billion, with the
vast majority
unsecured and denominated in US dollars at end-March 2017. US
dollar unsecured
notes totalled USD4.75 billion and US dollar unsecured bank
loans amounted to
USD1.5 billion. In addition, iQiyi, a majority-owned online
video subsidiary of
Baidu, issued USD1.5 billion convertible notes to third parties
in January 2017.
Of the US dollar debt, USD750 million of 2.250% unsecured notes
and USD500
million of unsecured bank loans will be due in next few months
before end-2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Baidu, Inc.
-- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A' placed on Rating Watch
Negative;
-- Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'A' placed on Rating Watch
Negative;
-- Foreign-currency senior unsecured class rating of 'A' placed
on Rating Watch
Negative;
-- Rating on USD750 million 2.250% senior unsecured notes due
November 2017 of
'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative;
-- Rating on USD1 billion 3.250% senior unsecured notes due
August 2018 of 'A'
placed on Rating Watch Negative;
-- Rating on USD1 billion 2.750% senior unsecured notes due June
2019 of 'A'
placed on Rating Watch Negative;
-- Rating on USD750 million 3.000% senior unsecured notes due
June 2020 of 'A'
placed on Rating Watch Negative;
-- Rating on USD750 million 3.500% senior unsecured notes due
November 2022 of
'A' placed on Rating Watch Negative;
-- Rating on USD500 million 4.125% senior unsecured notes due
June 2025 of 'A'
placed on Rating Watch Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Director
+822 3278 8370
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
