(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banco di
Desio e della
Brianza's (BDB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+',
Short-term IDR
of 'F2', and Viability Rating of 'bbb+' on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating action follows BDB's announcement on 1 April 2014
that it plans to
acquire Banca Popolare di Spoleto (BPSpoleto). The transaction
is subject to
regulatory approval. BPSpoleto is a small cooperative bank based
in central
Italy placed under a special administration regime since 8
February 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
BDB's IDRs are driven by the bank's VR. The RWN on BDB's IDRs
and VR reflects
the negative impact that the acquisition will have on BDB's
asset quality and,
to a lower extent, on capital, and the execution risks inherent
in the
transaction. It also reflects the lack of track record of
similar integrations
at BDB, which has always grown organically, and BPSpoleto's
ultimate ownership
structure which will include minority interests (for risks for
Italian mid-sized
banks of undertaking acquisitions of small troubled banks see
'Fitch: Small Bank
Rescues A Threat To Italian Mid-Sized Banks', which is available
on
www.fitchratings.com).
The acquisition of BPSpoleto will result in a moderate
deterioration of BDB's
asset quality ratios and a weakening of capital. As a result of
the acquisition
Fitch expects the impaired loans ratio to increase, while
coverage of impaired
loans would benefit from the comparatively higher cash coverage
at BPSpoleto.
Capital should also weaken but BDB's strong capitalisation to
date means that
the bank will remain comfortably above the regulatory minimum
and in line with
the average of its immediate Italian peers.
Execution risks stem from the bank's lack of experience in
integrations and from
expanding to a new geographical market. Execution risks are, to
some extent,
mitigated by BDB and BPSoleto sharing the same outsourced IT
system, the lack of
any significant territorial overlap and the two banks serving a
broadly similar
clientele of SMEs and households and running similar business
models.
BPSpoleto (end-2012: EUR3.8bn assets and EUR173m equity), was
placed under
special administration as a result of its rapidly deteriorating
asset quality
(with an impaired loans ratio of 15% of gross loans at
end-2012), reported net
losses in 2012 and 2011 and corporate governance issues.
Seventy-five per cent
of BPSpoleto's branch network is located in the region of Umbria
where the
economy is less robust compared with BDB's core market of
Lombardy.
BDB's IDRs and VR continue to reflect the bank's more resilient
performance than
peers, albeit results deteriorated materially in 2013, its
prudent lending
policies and a well-diversified loan book both by borrower and
by industry. The
ratings also reflect better than system-average asset quality
ratios, a large
and stable customer deposit base, which historically has kept
wholesale funding
low, and sound capitalisation (the bank's Tier 1 and Total
Capital Ratio at
end-2013 were equal to 11.82% and 12.97%, respectively).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once the acquisition is
formally complete,
which is expected to take place in 2H14. The acquisition of
BPSpoleto will
result in weaker asset quality and capital but in the longer
term, the
acquisition could provide BDB with more room for cost
efficiencies than
currently available and ultimately support its revenue
generation capacity. As a
result, Fitch believes that the ratings would only be downgraded
by one or two
notches.
At the same time, and irrespective of the announced acquisition,
greater-than-expected asset quality deterioration, significant
reported losses
or a weakening of BDB's funding and liquidity position would put
pressure on its
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BDB's SR of '4' and SRF of 'B+' reflect BDB's mainly private
ownership structure
and its fairly small size, making it unlikely that the
authorities would support
the bank if need be. The ability and propensity of BDB's private
shareholders to
provide support, albeit possible, cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of sovereign support
propensity due
to further progress being made in addressing any remaining
legislative and
practical impediments to effective bank resolution.
Fitch's base case is that sufficient progress is likely to have
been made for
BDB's SR to be downgraded to '5' and for the SRF to be revised
downwards to 'No
Floor' by the end of 2014 or in 1H15, but the timing could
change and will be
influenced by Fitch's continuing analysis of progress made on
the bank
resolution regime.
BDB's SR and SRF are also sensitive to any change in Fitch's
assumption on the
reduced ability of the sovereign to provide support, for example
following a
sovereign downgrade which, however, is unlikely at present.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F2' placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'bbb+' placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+
