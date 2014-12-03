(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Russia-based JSC CB
Kedr's 'B-' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND NATIONAL
RATING
The RWN follows the recent announcement by the Central Bank of
Russia (CBR) on
the application of financial rehabilitation measures with
respect to Bank Rost
and four other banks controlled by Rost or its ultimate
shareholders, including
Kedr.
The RWN reflects the risk that some of the bank's creditors may
suffer losses
and/or temporary loss of access to funds as a result of the
rehabilitation
measures. The RWN also reflects the risk that Kedr's solvency
position may have
weakened further since Fitch downgraded the bank to B-/Negative
in October 2014
(see 'Fitch Downgrades Kedr to 'B-'; Outlook Negative' on
www.fitchratings.com)
as a result of either realisation of contingent risks from Bank
Rost or
potential additional asset quality problems identified by the
Deposit Insurance
Agency (DIA) during its recent assessment of the group.
At the same time, Fitch recognises that most Russian banks which
have been
subject to financial rehabilitation measures in recent years
have not imposed
losses on senior creditors, and also notes the statement by the
DIA (which has
been appointed as temporary administrator for the Rost group
banks) that the
banks are continuing to operate as normal.
According to Russian law, financial rehabilitation is aimed at
preventing bank
bankruptcy. However, it does not represent a commitment by the
authorities to
provide any financial assistance to the bank to help it meet all
of its
financial obligations. Financial rehabilitation may involve, at
the DIA's
discretion, different forms of bank liabilities being
restructured and/or
written down, potentially leading to creditor losses, which
would be
commensurate with Fitch's definition of default.
In practice, the DIA has usually provided significant amounts of
liquidity and
capital to banks under financial rehabilitation. Since 2008, the
DIA has
administered 28 banks with senior creditors suffering write
downs in only a few
cases. The DIA has the capacity to provide financial assistance,
given its net
liquid assets of RUB75bn, which are sizable relative to the Rost
group's total
liabilities of RUB104bn (of which RUB24bn is at Kedr) at
end-October 2014.
Kedr's standalone liquidity is potentially vulnerable, in
Fitch's view, based on
the bank's highly liquid assets (excluding RUB1bn of
related-party bank
placements) amounting to a moderate 16% of customer deposits at
end-October
2014. Customer deposits comprised 97% of Kedr's liabilities and
retail deposits
made up 86% of total deposits. The regulatory core Tier I and
total capital
ratios were a low 6.4% and 11.4%, respectively, at end-October
2014, and the
authorities have so far not publicly stated whether any capital
support and/or
regulatory forbearance for Kedr is possible.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND NATIONAL
LONG-TERM RATING
The ratings could be downgraded if (i) the DIA indicates that
senior creditors
may need to absorb losses in order to help restore the bank's
solvency; or (ii)
the bank's capitalisation or liquidity deteriorates
significantly without any
commitment of support from the DIA. The ratings could be
affirmed if the DIA
indicates that the financial rehabilitation of the group will
not involve losses
being imposed on Kedr's creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF)
Kedr's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect the bank's small
market shares
and are unaffected by the rating actions. The ratings could be
upgraded if the
DIA provides tangible support to the bank, assumes ownership and
makes a
commitment to remain the bank's major shareholder over the
medium term. The SR
could also be upgraded if the DIA organises a takeover of Kedr
by a stronger
Russian bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'B-'; placed on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'; placed on RWN
National Long-term Rating: 'BB-(rus)'; placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'b-'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: '5'; unaffected
Support Rating Floor: 'NF'; unaffected
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.