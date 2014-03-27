(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Baxter
International Inc.'s
(Baxter; NYSE: BAX) long- and short-term ratings on Rating Watch
Negative. The
action follows the company's announcement that it plans to spin
off its
BioScience business. A full list of the company's ratings
follows at the end of
this press release.
The ratings apply to approximately $9.11 billion of debt
outstanding at Dec. 31,
2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Baxter announced today that it intends to spin off its
BioScience business to
existing shareholders in a tax-free distribution. The company
estimates that it
will complete the BioScience separation in mid-2015. The
proposed spinoff
appears fairly straightforward in terms of the company's
franchises, with the
exception of the BioSurgery, which will be moved to the Medical
Products
business from the BioScience business.
--Fitch believes the split makes strategic sense as the two
business segments
generally service different end markets. The Medical Products
business primarily
serves acute and non-acute care provider settings, while the
BioScience business
mostly works with individual physicians or physician practices,
with a
particular focus on hematologists.
--The Bioscience spin will clearly result in a post-spin, legacy
Baxter that is
smaller in both scale and product breadth. In addition, the
Medical Products
business operates with lower margins than the BioScience
business, although it
also has lower capital expenditure requirements. Fitch believes
the more narrow
focus of legacy Baxter will drive a degree of improved
operational efficiency
and optimal capital allocation.
--Baxter's post-spin capital structure relative to its operating
profile will be
the major determinant of the company's ultimate credit rating.
Fitch also
recognizes the somewhat offsetting effects of a less diversified
product
portfolio and a more efficient, end-user-focused business model.
--Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch near, or at the time of
the spin when it
has greater certainty relating to the profitability, cash
generation potential
and capital structure of post-spin legacy Baxter. In addition,
Fitch does not
expect Baxter to engage in any major transactions as it prepares
for the
separation of the two businesses.
GAMBRO ACQUISITION STRATEGICALLY SOUND
Baxter acquired Gambro AB on Sept. 6, 2013 for approximately
$3.9 billion from
private owners. Fitch believes the transaction is strategically
sound, given
Baxter's operating focus on the hemodialysis and peritoneal
dialysis segments.
The Gambro acquisition will enable Baxter to expand both its
renal portfolio
(particularly in hemodialysis) offering and its geographic
reach. While Baxter's
$300 million synergies target appears reasonable, in Fitch's
view there is
integration risk with a transaction of this size.
INTERMEDIATE-TERM LEVERAGE TO REMAIN HIGH
Baxter funded the acquisition with approximately $1 billion of
international
cash balances and $3.5 billion of new debt issuance. Fitch
expects pro forma
post-acquisition leverage will remain between 1.8x-2.1x for at
least 24 months,
leaving the company very little financial flexibility at its
current 'A' credit
rating. However, Fitch believes Baxter will reduce leverage to
1.5x-1.6x by
year-end 2015 through increased profitability and debt reduction
of roughly $1
billion.
CONTINUED OPERATIONAL STABILITY
Fitch expects BAX to generate 3%-5% organic growth in nearly all
of its business
segments through 2015, despite a challenging economic
environment. While demand
for the company's products is relatively reliable, revenues are
modestly
sensitive to the macroeconomic environment through reimbursement
rates (pricing)
and, to a lesser extent, utilization. Fitch expects that the
commercializing of
pipeline products will also provide support for longer-term
growth and margin
stability.
POSITIVE BUT LOWER FREE CASH FLOW IN INTERMEDIATE TERM
Fitch expects that BAX will generate more than $3.2 billion in
cash flow from
operations during 2014, with continued increases in the longer
term. Operational
cash flow in 2014 should be sufficient to fund approximately
$1.4 billion-$1.5
billion of capital expenditures and roughly $1 billion of
dividends. Fitch
expects capital expenditures will decline to a more normalized
$1.2 billion-$1.3
billion by 2015, once the building of the Georgia plasma
facility is largely
completed.
ACQUISITIVE POSTURE TO PERSIST OVER LONG TERM
Fitch expects targeted acquisitions will remain a core element
of Baxter's
long-term growth strategy, using cash balances and incremental
debt to fund
future transactions. Fitch believes the company will focus on
platforms that
provide enhancements or adjacencies to its existing portfolio.
However, Fitch
does not expect Baxter to pursue any major transactions prior to
the mid-2015
spinoff of the BioScience business. In addition, Baxter's
flexibility within the
'A' rating category to pursue leveraging acquisitions will be
constrained during
the next two to three years owing to its currently stressed
leverage.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY AND MANAGEABLE LEVERAGE/DEBT MATURITIES
Free cash flow (FCF) for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec.
31, 2013 was
approximately $650 million. Cash on hand was roughly $2.7
billion, and BAX had
no borrowings on its $1.5 billion credit facility maturing in
June 2015 and $289
million available on its $413 million credit facility maturing
in December 2014.
Total debt was roughly $9.2 billion, and resulting leverage was
3.01x. The
company has approximately $1 billion of long-term debt maturing
in 2014, $810
million in 2015, $1.10 billion in 2016 and $639 million in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will resolve the Negative Watch near, or at the time of
the spinoff when
it has greater clarity as to the profitability, cash generation
potential and
capital structure of post-spin legacy Baxter. In addition, Fitch
expects that
reported leverage for Baxter near the time of the spin will be
significantly
lower than the 3.01x it was at Dec. 31, 2013.
Fitch placed the following ratings for Baxter on Negative Watch:
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A';
--Bank credit facility 'A';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (August 15, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.