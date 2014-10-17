(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'AA+' rating of the Obligations Foncieres (OF; French legislative covered bonds) issued by BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF (BNPP PS SCF), Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL) and Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CoFF) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating actions follow the RWN placed on France's 'AA+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) (see Fitch Places France's 'AA+' IDR on Rating Watch Negative, dated 14 October 2014). The programmes are affected by the sovereign rating action given their cover pools' exposures to the French sovereign or to French public sector entities and the fact that overcollateralisation (OC) levels relied upon by the agency in its analysis are expected to no longer be commensurate with a 'AA+' rating if the French sovereign is downgraded. A potential downgrade of the French sovereign rating by one notch to 'AA' would not affect the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component of the agency's discontinuity analysis for French covered bond programmes. Fitch will resolve the RWN on the OF following the resolution of the RWN on the French sovereign IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - BNPP PS SCF Fitch has placed the 'AA+' rating of the OF issued by BNPP PS SCF on RWN, driven by the cover pool's large exposure to French sovereign-related assets, in the form of French sovereign bonds (4%) and Coface - the export credit agency (ECA) of the French sovereign - guarantee/insurance exposures (30%). In Fitch's analysis, the OF rating is credit-linked to the rating of France and the agency assumes that no losses occur on French sovereign bonds and Coface guarantee/insurance exposures in a rating scenario at or below the French sovereign rating. Should the French sovereign rating be downgraded by one notch to 'AA', Fitch would, in an 'AA+' stress scenario, model a default of some French exposures in the pool, with low recoveries. This would lead to an increase of the breakeven OC for an 'AA+' rating above the current committed OC of 5.5%, which the agency relies on in its analysis. RATING SENSITIVITY TO THE SOVEREIGN RATING - BNPP PS SCF Should the French sovereign rating be downgraded by one notch to 'AA', and unless the committed OC is increased to at least the new breakeven OC for an 'AA+' rating on the OF, the OF rating would be downgraded by one notch to 'AA'. All else being equal, should the rating of the French sovereign be affirmed at 'AA+', the OF rating would also be affirmed at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - CAFFIL Fitch has placed the 'AA+' rating of the OF issued by CAFFIL on RWN, driven by the cover pool's large exposure to public sector loans and public sector bonds (91.5%), with a heavy concentration of its assets in France (77%). In Fitch's analysis, the OF rating is based on the IDR of CAFFIL's parent, Societe de Financement Local (SFIL; AA/RWN) and the IDR uplift of '1' assigned to the programme and is therefore independent of actual OC protection. Should SFIL's IDR be downgraded by one notch to 'AA-', Fitch would rely on the lowest level of nominal OC for the programme over the last 12 months, of 13.9%, when assessing the OF creditworthiness. Should the French sovereign rating be downgraded by one notch to 'AA', Fitch would revise its credit risk assumption for French debtors included in the cover pool. In a stress scenario above the sovereign rating, Fitch applies an 80% probability of default with minimal recoveries given default (20% in an 'AA+' scenario) to such assets, resulting in a high stressed expected loss for the cover pool credit analysis. An OC of 13.7% would no longer be sufficient to support an 'AA+' rating on the OF and Fitch believes that the new breakeven OC level to enhance the OF rating above the sovereign rating makes such enhancement unrealistic. RATING SENSITIVITY TO THE SOVEREIGN RATING - CAFFIL All else being equal, should the French sovereign and SFIL both be downgraded by one notch, the OF rating would likely be downgraded by one notch to 'AA'. Should the rating of the French sovereign be affirmed at 'AA+', and the rating of SFIL at 'AA', the OF rating would also be affirmed at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - CoFF Fitch has placed the 'AA+' rating of the OF issued by CoFF on RWN, driven by the cover pool's large exposure to public sector assets (37.9%), the majority of which (65%) are French exposures. In a stress scenario at or below the level of the French sovereign rating, Fitch models a low expected loss for this French public sector sub-pool, resulting notably from high recovery expectations. In an 'AA+' scenario where the sovereign is not assumed to default, Fitch models an 11% credit loss for the entire cover pool. This is the main driver of Fitch's breakeven OC for an 'AA+' rating, which stands at 15.5% and compares with the 17.7% OC (the lowest nominal OC over the last 12 months) which the agency relies on in its analysis. Should the French sovereign rating be downgraded by one notch to 'AA', Fitch would revise its credit risk assumption for French public sector debtors included in the cover pool. In a stress scenario above the sovereign rating, Fitch applies an 80% probability of default with minimal recoveries given default (20% in an 'AA+' scenario) for this sub-pool, resulting in a substantial increase in the stressed expected loss for the overall cover pool credit analysis. An OC of 17.7% would therefore no longer be sufficient to support an 'AA+' rating on the OF and Fitch believes that the new breakeven OC level to enhance the OF rating above the sovereign rating makes such enhancement unrealistic. RATING SENSITIVITY TO THE SOVEREIGN RATING - CoFF All else being equal, should the French sovereign be downgraded by one notch to 'AA', the OF rating would likely be downgraded by one notch to 'AA'. Should the rating of the French sovereign be affirmed at 'AA+', the OF rating would also be affirmed at 'AA+'. The Fitch breakeven OC for the OF ratings will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding OF, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the OF ratings cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. 