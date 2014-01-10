(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, January 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
placed Korea-based
Busan Bank's Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR), Viability
Rating (VR) and outstanding debt ratings on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The
agency has simultaneously affirmed Busan Bank's Support Rating
(SR) at '1' and
Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BBB'. A full rating breakdown is
provided below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR and IDRs
The rating actions were triggered by the announcement that Busan
Bank's parent,
BS Financial Group (BSFG), has become the preferred bidder to
acquire the South
Korean government's stake (57%) in Kyongnam Bank (KNB) in late
December 2013.
KNB, a regional bank in Kyongnam province adjacent to Busan, is
wholly owned by
Woori Financial Holdings (Woori, BBB+/Stable). Woori is 57%
owned by the
government through Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC).
Busan Bank's rating is on RWN because the acquisition is
relatively sizable for
BSFG and has potential to significantly reduce Busan Bank's
capitalisation and
increase BSFG's double leverage while the detail funding plan by
BSFG is not
finalised. Fitch expects the acquisition to cost about
KRW1.2trn. Busan Bank is
1.3x bigger than KNB in terms of total assets.
Moreover, both Busan Bank and KNB in recent years have
undertaken aggressive
loan growth. Busan Bank's loan book grew by 54% over the last
five years and
KNB's by 68%, compared with the Korean commercial bank average
of 8% for the
same period. Fitch believes such growth is somewhat excessive
even though the
southeast region of Korea, where both Busan Bank and KNB
operate, has
experienced relatively higher economic growth.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative once the
acquisition is
completed and the details of the funding structure and its
impact on Busan
Bank's capitalisation become clear. This is expected to be in
April 2014 when
BSFG will sign a share purchase agreement. The schedule might be
postponed due
to the local election on 4 June 2014 and political issues.
Fitch believes that the sizeable tax bill that Woori would incur
when it spins
off KNB to facilitate the sale would not stop the government
from selling KNB.
This is because the government is the majority shareholder of
Woori and is
strongly motivated to sell Woori's operating entities, including
KNB, to raise
funds for its welfare initiatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRs
Negative rating action on Busan Bank's VR and IDRs could result
from the
significant deterioration in its capitalisation if it has to pay
out excessive
dividends to BSFG and if BSFG's common equity double leverage
ratio increases to
well above 120%. Continued aggressive loan growth by Busan Bank
or a significant
credit profile weakening at KNB may trigger a downgrade of Busan
Bank's VR and
IDRs.
Conversely, ratings could remain unchanged if BSFG raises enough
common equity
capital for the acquisition without damaging Busan Bank's
capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SR and SRF
Busan Bank's '2' Support Rating (SR) and 'BBB' Support Rating
Floor (SRF) were
affirmed, given that BSFG will not merge Busan Bank with KNB for
the foreseeable
future after the acquisition and they will maintain their
respective banks'
names.
Busan Bank's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's belief the South Korean
government
(AA-/Stable) has high propensity to support the bank, if
required. This view is
based on the bank's domestic importance given Busan Bank's
focus on
export-oriented SMEs in Busan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
The integration of Busan Bank with KNB may trigger a review of
Busan Bank's SR
and SRF - currently a remote prospect. Global regulatory
initiatives aimed at
reducing implicit government support available to banks may
cause rating review.
A change in the ability or propensity of the Korean authorities
to provide
support may result in a change in these ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and RATING SENSITIVITIES - Senior unsecured
securities
The rating on Busan Bank's senior unsecured debt is aligned with
the bank's
Long-Term IDR. Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the
rating of the
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated
securities
The 'BBB' rating for Busan Bank's lower Tier 2 subordinated
securities is one
notch below the bank's VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to
reflect their high
loss severity and non-performance risk. A change in BSB's VR
will directly
affect the rating of these securities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'BBB+'; on RWN
Short-Term IDR 'F2'; on RWN
Viability Rating 'bbb+'; on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; on RWN
Subordinated securities 'BBB'; on RWN
