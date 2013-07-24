(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed CapitalSource
Inc. (CSE) and
CapitalSource Bank's (CSB) ratings, including their respective
'BB' long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and CSB's 'B' short-term IDR on
Rating Watch
Positive. The action follows the announcement that PacWest
Bancorp (PACW) and
CSE have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger.
The merger is
expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2014 and Fitch
would expect to
resolve the Rating Watch by the end of first quarter 2014. A
complete list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
PACW is acquiring CSE for approximately $2.3 billion. CSE
shareholders will
receive a combination of $2.47 per share in cash and .2837
shares of PACW common
stock. The combined company is expected to be approximately
double the size of
CSE. Pro forma at June 30, 2013, the combined consolidated
company had
approximately $15.4 billion in assets. Five representatives from
CSE will be on
the board of the combined company, which will have 13 total
directors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch currently only rates CSE and the ratings were last
affirmed in April 2013
(see Fitch press release, 'Fitch Takes Rating Action on U.S.
Niche Real Estate
Banks Following Industry Peer Review' dated April 10, 2013). The
agency has
previously noted an improvement in asset quality, a return to
profitability in
2012 and CSB's solid capital base as key credit strengths.
At June 30, 2013, CSB had Tier 1 leverage and total risk based
capital ratios of
13.51%, and 16.18%, respectively.
CSE's primary rating constraint has been the company's funding
profile, which is
somewhat limited since its deposit base is primarily comprised
of retail time
deposits. These deposits are generally rate-sensitive and
shorter-term relative
to its loan book.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The merger is subject to approval by bank regulatory authorities
and the
stockholders of both companies. The ratings of CSE, upon
completion of the
merger, will be driven by the combined pro forma financials of
CSE and PACW.
Fitch believes positive ratings momentum for CSE could be driven
by the
potential for an improved funding profile, improved loan
portfolio
diversification, profitability of the combined companies, and a
broader and more
diversified franchise.
Despite the aforementioned attributes of the merger, ratings
uplift could be
mitigated by weakness or deterioration in asset quality
performance at the two
companies, further compression of net interest margin (NIM)
beyond expectations
resulting in negative operating performance, as well as lower
capital levels on
a tangible and risk-adjusted basis. The TCE ratio for CSE at
June 30, 2013 was
12.97% and is expected to be 10.4%-10.6% on a combined pro forma
consolidated
basis at 2013 year end. In addition, integration risk associated
with the
transaction could negatively impact operating results and yield
negative rating
actions.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
CapitalSource Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BB'.
CapitalSource Bank
--Long-term IDR 'BB';
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb';
--Short-term deposits 'B';
--Long-term deposits 'BB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
CapitalSource Bank
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
+1-212-908-0162
Committee Chairperson
Ed Thompson
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0364
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
-- 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
