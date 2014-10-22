(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed CIF
Euromortgage's
Obligations Foncieres (OF; French legislative covered bonds) -
rated 'AA+' - on
Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
This rating action followed the placement of France's 'AA+'
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN, see Fitch
Places France's
'AA+' IDR on Rating Watch Negative dated 14 October 2014).
Fitch will seek to resolve the RWE on the OF upon the resolution
of the RWN on
the French sovereign IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch considers that the rating of the OF might be affected by
the sovereign
rating action, given the cover pool's exposure to the French
sovereign. CIF
Euromortgage's cash and liquid assets consist of an exposure to
Caisse Centrale
du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF), guaranteed by the French
State, and
short-term French government bonds. This exposure as of
end-September 2014
represented less than the cumulative payments on the covered
bonds for the next
12 months and is therefore not deemed as excessive according to
Fitch's
counterparty criteria (see Counterparty Criteria for Structured
Finance and
Covered Bonds dated 14 May 2014). Nevertheless, projections show
that this
exposure could become excessive in the future and Fitch would
expect this to be
compensated by overcollateralisation (OC) to support ratings
above the French
sovereign.
The RWE could result in an affirmation or an upgrade of the OF's
rating if the
issuer puts in place liquidity management rules to prevent the
exposure to the
French State becoming excessive as per our criteria. Our D-Cap
analysis will be
updated accordingly. Fitch will also look for a confirmation for
a change of the
issuer account bank in the event of a downgrade of 3CIF below
'A'/'F1' as per
legal documentation.
The 'AA+' rating is based on Credit Immobilier de France
Developpement's (CIFD)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable acting as
reference IDR for
this programme, an IDR uplift of '2', a Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3 (moderate
high risk) and the public commitment of CIFD to maintain OC at a
minimum level
of 8.3%, which provides more protection than the current 'AA+'
breakeven OC of
6.5%.
The rating of the OF remains credit-linked to the 'AAAsf'/Stable
rating of the
class A units issued by CIF Assets 2001-1, which represented
78.2% of CIF
Euromortgage's cover pool as of June 2014 and is backed by a
pool of French
residential loans originated by different entities of CIFD.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the OF issued by CIF Euromortgage could be
downgraded by one notch
should the French sovereign rating be downgraded to 'AA' and
should the exposure
to the French sovereign be deemed excessive. In this scenario,
the breakeven OC
for a 'AA+' rating would stand above the current committed OC of
8.3%. A
reduction in the total number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the
D-Cap (currently five) below two would also result in a
downgrade.
The rating of the OF issued by CIF Euromortgage could be
affirmed if the
probability of an excessive exposure to the French State is
remote and the total
number of notches represented by the IDR Uplift and the D-Cap
(currently five)
is reduced to two.
The rating of the OF issued by CIF Euromortgage could be
upgraded if the
probability of an excessive exposure to the French state is
remote and the total
number of notches represented by the IDR Uplift and the D-Cap
(currently five)
stands above two.
In accordance with Fitch's policies, the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
