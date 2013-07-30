(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Community
Health Systems,
Inc.'s (CHS) ratings, including the 'B+' Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), on Rating
Watch Negative. The action follows the company's announcement
that it plans to
acquire Health Management Associates, Inc. (Health Management,
Fitch IDR 'BB-',
Rating Watch Negative). A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this press
release. The ratings apply to approximately $9.5 billion of debt
at June 30,
2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--CHS plans to acquire Health Management in a cash and stock
deal for about $7.5
billion, including the purchase of Health Management's public
equity for $3.8
billion plus taking on $3.7 billion of Health Management's
outstanding debt.
--The Rating Watch Negative considers that the completion of the
acquisition
still faces some hurdles, including approval of 70% of Health
Management's
shareholders. Glenview Capital Management, LLC, (Glenview) the
owner of 14.6% of
Health Management's stock, submitted a proxy proposal to
shareholders earlier in
July, seeking to replace the company's Board. Following the
announcement of
CHS's acquisition proposal, Glenview stated it will move forward
with its proxy
solicitation and views the offer as a floor value for Health
Management.
--Assuming the transaction moves ahead, Fitch expects the $10.50
per share cash
consideration to be debt funded, leading to total debt-to-EBITDA
of above 5.5x
for the combined entity at the close. Maintenance of the 'B+'
IDR will require
an expectation of debt declining to below 5.0x EBITDA within 18
months following
the transaction.
--Fitch views the 5.0x leverage target as achievable primarily
through organic
growth in EBITDA (as opposed to the realization of synergies or
debt reduction).
Potential growth drivers include the implementation of the
Affordable Care Act
(ACA) in 2014.
-- The Negative Watch reflects some risks in the companies'
operating profiles
that could impede deleveraging post transaction. Health
Management has been
experiencing industry lagging patient volume trends and both
companies are
facing government regulatory investigations into Medicare
billing practices.
SOLID STRATEGIC RATIONALE SUPPORTED BY HEALTHCARE REFORM:
Fitch views the transaction as having a sound strategic basis
for CHS because it
will enhance the geographic scope of the portfolio of acute care
hospitals and
add scale. While the footprints of CHS and Health Management do
overlap in 15
states in most regions the two companies operate in different
hospital markets.
The rationale for consolidation in the healthcare provider
industry is recently
encouraged by reforms favoring larger, integrated systems of
care delivery,
including the ACA.
The transaction will lead to higher debt leverage for the
company on a
consolidated basis. CHS plans to fund the roughly $2.8 billion
cash
consideration for the acquisition with debt. Including the
assumption of Health
Management's $3.7 billion in debt, Fitch projects total
debt-to-EBITDA of about
5.5x for the combined entity at the close of the acquisition.
Maintenance of a
'B+' IDR will require CHS to reduce leverage to below 5.0x
within 12-18 months
following the close of the transaction.
Fitch views a 5.0x leverage target as achievable primarily
through growth in
EBITDA. Although CHS is targeting $150 million-$180 million of
cost and revenue
synergies by the end of second year post transaction, Fitch
discounts the
contribution of synergies to EBITDA growth because of the
limited geographic
overlap of the operations. Instead, the primary contributor to
growth in EBITDA
in 2014 is the implementation of the insurance expansion
elements of the ACA.
Fitch sees the ACA as a positive catalyst for the hospital
industry due to both
growth in patient volumes and a reduction in the level of
uncompensated care,
which currently weighs heavily on the industry's profitability.
CHS could also use cash to reduce debt following the
acquisition. The top use of
cash across the for-profit hospital industry has recently been
hospital
acquisitions, although most companies, including CHS, have used
some cash for
share repurchases over the past several years. A commitment by
management to
curtail shareholder-friendly capital deployment in favor of debt
reduction over
the 12-18 months following the acquisition would be supportive
of the credit
profile.
WEAK ORGANIC OPERATING TRENDS AND REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS A
KEY RISK:
The Negative Watch reflects operational risk that may impede
deleveraging post
transaction. Both CHS and Health Management are facing
government investigations
that are contributing to higher legal expenses and pressuring
operating trends
because of reputational issues and loss of revenue and EBITDA
due to payor
scrutiny of short-stay hospital admissions.
The acquisition consideration also includes a contingent value
right (CVR) of up
to $1 per share, with a potential value of about $300 million.
CHS will pay
Health Management's shareholders the CVR in cash upon the final
resolution of
the regulatory investigations pending with the DOJ and SEC. The
payment could be
lower than $300 million if the settlement of the investigations
involves a
financial liability. Fitch expects a final resolution of the
investigations
could take several years.
Another key risk to the credit profile is persistent weak
organic operating
trends across the acute-care hospital industry, evidenced by
poor growth in
patient utilization and inpatient hospital admissions. Health
Management in
particular has been experiencing weak growth in its largest
markets, with
same-hospital growth in patient volumes recently lagging that of
the broader
for-profit hospital industry. Evidence of stabilization of
patient volume trends
in the combined company's largest hospital markets would be
supportive of the
credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Assuming the transaction proceeds as planned, resolution of the
Negative Watch
will follow more information on CHS's plans for deleveraging
post transaction.
Further clarity on the scope and timing of any potential
financial liability
with respect to the pending regulatory investigations would also
provide support
for the ratings.
A one-notch downgrade of the IDR, to 'B ', is possible if it
does not appear
likely that total debt to EBITDA will be below 5.0x by 18 months
after the close
of the transaction. The trend in leverage reduction will depend
upon several
items that will influence the post-acquisition capital
structure, including:
--The pricing of the debt used to fund the acquisition. This
will effect
interest coverage levels and free cash flow generation of the
combined company.
--The operational risk inherent in the integration of a company
the size of
Health Management. CHS's management does have experience
successfully
integrating large acquisitions, most recently of Triad Hospitals
in 2007.
--Any potential upside to financial results realized through
synergies.
--CHS's plans for management of the capital structure and
priorities for cash
deployment post the transaction.
DEBT ISSUE RATINGS:
Fitch has placed CHS's ratings on Negative Watch as follows:
Community Health Systems, Inc:
--IDR at 'B+'.
CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc:
--IDR at 'B+',
--Senior secured credit facility at 'BB+/RR1'';
--Senior secured notes at 'BB+/RR1'';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B/RR5'.
