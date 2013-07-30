(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Community Health Systems, Inc.'s (CHS) ratings, including the 'B+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), on Rating Watch Negative. The action follows the company's announcement that it plans to acquire Health Management Associates, Inc. (Health Management, Fitch IDR 'BB-', Rating Watch Negative). A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. The ratings apply to approximately $9.5 billion of debt at June 30, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --CHS plans to acquire Health Management in a cash and stock deal for about $7.5 billion, including the purchase of Health Management's public equity for $3.8 billion plus taking on $3.7 billion of Health Management's outstanding debt. --The Rating Watch Negative considers that the completion of the acquisition still faces some hurdles, including approval of 70% of Health Management's shareholders. Glenview Capital Management, LLC, (Glenview) the owner of 14.6% of Health Management's stock, submitted a proxy proposal to shareholders earlier in July, seeking to replace the company's Board. Following the announcement of CHS's acquisition proposal, Glenview stated it will move forward with its proxy solicitation and views the offer as a floor value for Health Management. --Assuming the transaction moves ahead, Fitch expects the $10.50 per share cash consideration to be debt funded, leading to total debt-to-EBITDA of above 5.5x for the combined entity at the close. Maintenance of the 'B+' IDR will require an expectation of debt declining to below 5.0x EBITDA within 18 months following the transaction. --Fitch views the 5.0x leverage target as achievable primarily through organic growth in EBITDA (as opposed to the realization of synergies or debt reduction). Potential growth drivers include the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2014. -- The Negative Watch reflects some risks in the companies' operating profiles that could impede deleveraging post transaction. Health Management has been experiencing industry lagging patient volume trends and both companies are facing government regulatory investigations into Medicare billing practices. SOLID STRATEGIC RATIONALE SUPPORTED BY HEALTHCARE REFORM: Fitch views the transaction as having a sound strategic basis for CHS because it will enhance the geographic scope of the portfolio of acute care hospitals and add scale. While the footprints of CHS and Health Management do overlap in 15 states in most regions the two companies operate in different hospital markets. The rationale for consolidation in the healthcare provider industry is recently encouraged by reforms favoring larger, integrated systems of care delivery, including the ACA. The transaction will lead to higher debt leverage for the company on a consolidated basis. CHS plans to fund the roughly $2.8 billion cash consideration for the acquisition with debt. Including the assumption of Health Management's $3.7 billion in debt, Fitch projects total debt-to-EBITDA of about 5.5x for the combined entity at the close of the acquisition. Maintenance of a 'B+' IDR will require CHS to reduce leverage to below 5.0x within 12-18 months following the close of the transaction. Fitch views a 5.0x leverage target as achievable primarily through growth in EBITDA. Although CHS is targeting $150 million-$180 million of cost and revenue synergies by the end of second year post transaction, Fitch discounts the contribution of synergies to EBITDA growth because of the limited geographic overlap of the operations. Instead, the primary contributor to growth in EBITDA in 2014 is the implementation of the insurance expansion elements of the ACA. Fitch sees the ACA as a positive catalyst for the hospital industry due to both growth in patient volumes and a reduction in the level of uncompensated care, which currently weighs heavily on the industry's profitability. CHS could also use cash to reduce debt following the acquisition. The top use of cash across the for-profit hospital industry has recently been hospital acquisitions, although most companies, including CHS, have used some cash for share repurchases over the past several years. A commitment by management to curtail shareholder-friendly capital deployment in favor of debt reduction over the 12-18 months following the acquisition would be supportive of the credit profile. WEAK ORGANIC OPERATING TRENDS AND REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS A KEY RISK: The Negative Watch reflects operational risk that may impede deleveraging post transaction. Both CHS and Health Management are facing government investigations that are contributing to higher legal expenses and pressuring operating trends because of reputational issues and loss of revenue and EBITDA due to payor scrutiny of short-stay hospital admissions. The acquisition consideration also includes a contingent value right (CVR) of up to $1 per share, with a potential value of about $300 million. CHS will pay Health Management's shareholders the CVR in cash upon the final resolution of the regulatory investigations pending with the DOJ and SEC. The payment could be lower than $300 million if the settlement of the investigations involves a financial liability. Fitch expects a final resolution of the investigations could take several years. Another key risk to the credit profile is persistent weak organic operating trends across the acute-care hospital industry, evidenced by poor growth in patient utilization and inpatient hospital admissions. Health Management in particular has been experiencing weak growth in its largest markets, with same-hospital growth in patient volumes recently lagging that of the broader for-profit hospital industry. Evidence of stabilization of patient volume trends in the combined company's largest hospital markets would be supportive of the credit profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Assuming the transaction proceeds as planned, resolution of the Negative Watch will follow more information on CHS's plans for deleveraging post transaction. Further clarity on the scope and timing of any potential financial liability with respect to the pending regulatory investigations would also provide support for the ratings. A one-notch downgrade of the IDR, to 'B ', is possible if it does not appear likely that total debt to EBITDA will be below 5.0x by 18 months after the close of the transaction. The trend in leverage reduction will depend upon several items that will influence the post-acquisition capital structure, including: --The pricing of the debt used to fund the acquisition. This will effect interest coverage levels and free cash flow generation of the combined company. --The operational risk inherent in the integration of a company the size of Health Management. --'Fitch Places Health Management Associates, Inc. on Rating Watch Negative' (July 18, 2013); --'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis' (June 27, 2013); --'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing the Potential Impact' (May 1, 2013); --'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup' (Jan. 30, 2013); --'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Nov. 29, 2012); --'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series: Community Health Systems, Inc.' (Oct. 1, 2012) --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug, 8, 2012). 