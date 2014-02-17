(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has placed the
ratings of Taiwan-based Cosmos Bank, Taiwan (Cosmos) on Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The RWP follows the announcement that China Development
Financial Holding
Corporation (CDFHC) is to acquire all the shares of Cosmos in a
transaction
valued at TWD23.1bn. Cosmos shareholders will receive TWD13.4
and 0.2 new CDFHC
common share for each Cosmos share.
Following the acquisition, CDFHC plans to transfer to Cosmos the
assets and
operations of subsidiary China Development Industrial Bank's
(CDIB) corporate
banking and global financial market business, as well as its
leasing business
and other financial-related investments. In the two-year period
after the
completion of the transaction, CDIB will gradually transform
from an industrial
bank to a venture capital firm, focusing on principal
investments and private
equity fund management. Fitch believes the acquisition
facilitates the group's
strategic plan to form a commercial bank with a full scope of
services and
spin-off its direct investment and private equity businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
The RWP reflects Fitch's view that Cosmos' ratings will benefit
from support
from CDFHC upon completion of the acquisition as it becomes a
wholly owned
subsidiary of CDFHC. CDFHC's credit profile is mainly driven by
those of its two
main subsidiaries -CDIB and KGI Securities (KGI). In Fitch's
view, these
entities have stronger credit profiles than Cosmos, underpinned
by their market
positions in their respective sectors, sound balance sheet
strength and moderate
leverage.
Cosmos, as the commercial bank under CDFHC, will see an improved
credit profile
through an enhanced franchise, more complete product offerings,
more diversified
loan portfolio and cross-selling synergy among CDFHC's
subsidiaries.
Cosmos is one of the smaller commercial banks in Taiwan with
deposit market
share of 0.95% and 49 domestic branches at end-3Q13. It has a
market-leading
position in the cash card business and a focus on consumer
banking. CDIB is an
industrial bank with relatively balanced business mix between
principal
investment, corporate banking and financial market investments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The acquisition of Cosmos by CDFHC is scheduled to be completed
by end of July
2014, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Completion of the
transaction is likely to lead to an upgrade of Cosmos' ratings,
initially due to
support from the holding parent, CDFHC, under Taiwan's Financial
Holding Company
Act. The new ratings will be determined once there is further
clarity on the
overall business strategy and capital plan of Cosmos.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(twn)'; placed on RWP
National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(twn)'; placed on RWP
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies", dated 10
August 2012,
"Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated January
31, 2014, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.