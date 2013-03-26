March 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has placed CTRL Section 1 Finance plc's (CTRLF) notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows: GBP748m notes due 2035: senior secured 'AAA' on Rating Watch Negative GBP500m notes due 2051: index-linked senior secured 'AAA' on Rating Watch Negative The rating actions follow the placement of the United Kingdom's 'AAA' Long-term Issuer Default Rating on RWN on 22 March 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS CTRLF is a securitisation of certain de-risked track access charges (TACs) and domestic capacity charges (DCCs) payments in respect of section 1 of the Channel Tunnel Rail Link. DCC payments continue to be payable by the Secretary of State (SoS) on behalf of the UK government (HMG). Following a restructuring implemented in 2009, TACs (which were originally payable by Eurostar (U.K.) Ltd, guaranteed by HMG) and DCCs are irrevocable and unconditional direct obligations of HMG. The ratings of CTRLF's notes rely on HMG and, as such, are credit-linked to the UK sovereign rating. As such, Fitch considers that the only risk factor applicable to the rating is external support, which was assessed as Stronger. RATING SENSITIVITIES Given that HMG irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees the TACs and DCCs, any further change in HMG's rating will lead to a corresponding change in the notes' rating. The TACs and DCCs are considered to be sufficient to service the rated notes given the sculpted nature of the cash flows, which, at deal inception, were structured to closely match the principal and interest payments under the notes. In 2010, HMG sold a 30-year concession to operate the Channel Tunnel Rail Link (now known as High Speed 1) to a private consortium consisting of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Borealis Infrastructure.