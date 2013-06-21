(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has placed China-based DBA Telecommunication (Asia) Holdings Limited's (DBA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' and its senior unsecured rating of 'B+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also withdrawn the expected rating of 'B+(EXP)' of DBA's proposed USD senior unsecured bonds.

The RWN follows further delay to the company's publication of its 2012 audited financial statements beyond 28 June 2013. The company has not stated a new target date. Audited financials are an important component of materials Fitch uses in issuing its ratings, and the lack of timeliness in publishing them in this instance warrants a RWN.

DBA announced on 30 April 2013 that its auditors, Crowe Horwath (HK) CPA Limited, had requested for additional information to complete its audit of the 2012 accounts, and the despatch date of the 2012 annual report will be postponed to no later than 28 June 2013. The company stated that the further delay is due to additional work Crowe Horwath is undertaking for the audit, including the inspection of a greater number of its intelligent self-service (ISS) terminals.

The RWN will be resolved with an affirmation of the 'B+' rating with a Stable Outlook if the company publishes its 2012 audited financial statements in a timely manner with an unqualified audit opinion from its auditors and no material deviation from the unaudited financials published on 28 March 2013. If the above is not achieved, a negative rating action may be warranted.

The expected issue rating on the proposed USD notes has been withdrawn as the company is no longer actively marketing the instrument.