Oct 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has placed the Farm Credit System's (FCS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), Short-term IDR, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor on Rating Watch Negative.

Fitch has also placed the Long-term IDRs, Short-term IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floors and issue-level ratings of AgFirst, FCB, AgriBank, FCB, CoBank, ACB and Farm Credit Bank of Texas (collectively 'System Banks') on Rating Watch Negative.

These rating actions follow Fitch's placement of the U.S. Government's 'AAA' IDR on Rating Watch Negative on Oct. 15, 2013. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

As a government-sponsored entity (GSE), the FCS benefits from implicit government support. Therefore, the ratings and Rating Watch of the FCS are directly linked to the U.S. Sovereign rating.

The placement of Rating Watch Negative on the System Banks' ratings reflects the uncertainty surrounding the resolution of the U.S. government's Rating Watch Negative. Further, the Rating Watch Negative reflects Fitch's view that it is unclear at this time what level of support the System Banks can expect if the U.S. rating were to go to 'Restricted Default (RD)'.

These linkages are further articulated in Fitch's report 'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating', dated July 18, 2011.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The ratings of the FCS are directly linked to the U.S. sovereign rating and will continue to move in tandem. If at some point in the future, Fitch views government support as being reduced, the ratings of the GSEs may be delinked from the sovereign and downgraded.

As articulated in Fitch's comment, 'Fitch: Sovereign Rating Implications of U.S. Debt Ceiling Crisis', dated Oct. 10, 2013, Fitch would lower the U.S. sovereign rating to 'RD' if the government failed to honor interest and/or principal payments on the due date of U.S. Treasury securities. This would not necessarily lead to an immediate downgrade of the FCS and System Banks' ratings, which would likely remain on Rating Watch Negative until any such default is cured and the sovereign rating is revised up from 'RD'. At that time the GSEs' ratings would likely be set to the U.S. sovereign rating. If the U.S. sovereign IDR were lowered to 'RD', it would be unlikely to return to 'AAA' in the short to medium term.

The FCS and the System Banks' ratings are dependent on their unique and favorable funding structure. Should the FCS's status as a GSE change, negative rating action would be expected.

The ratings of the four System Banks are not directly tied to the ratings of the U.S. Sovereign. However, their Long-term IDRs incorporate the fact that they have a unique funding source, tied to the U.S. Sovereign rating, which gives them a competitive advantage in the agricultural lending space.

Fitch will continue to monitor the System Banks' access to funds at the system-wide level. To the extent that Fitch observes deterioration in the banks' funding advantage, negative rating action could ensue. This decision would be made independent of any rating action taken at the U.S. Sovereign level.

The System Banks' current Support Floors reflect the high likelihood of support from the U.S. government. Fitch views the likelihood of support at the bank level to be incrementally greater than for systemically important commercial banks given the Banks' public mission and GSE status. However, the level of support the U.S. government could and would provide the System Banks in the event the U.S. goes to 'RD' is unclear. Therefore, the Support Floors and Support Rating Floors have been placed on Rating Watch Negative.

The System Banks, collectively, are a dominant player in the agricultural lending market and their individual loan portfolios are highly concentrated in the agricultural sector. The performance of these loans has been strong over recent periods given continued improvement in the farm economy and the System Banks' prudent underwriting culture. However, if current trends in the farm economy reverse causing an adverse impact on asset quality as well as earnings and capital, ratings could be pressured.

The System Banks' ratings are at the top of the scale with very few financial institutions having higher ratings. Therefore, positive rating action is unlikely.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities

Bank subordinated debt and hybrid securities, are typically notched down from the issuing entity's Viability Rating (VR). However, Fitch believes the System Banks could not exist without the funding advantage provided to them by the U.S. Government's implicit guarantee. Therefore, Fitch has not assigned a VR to any of the System Banks.

To be clear, the hybrid capital issuances by the individual System Banks are not implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. Government, are not joint and several obligations of the System Banks and are not covered by the Farm Credit System Insurance Corporation (FCSIC). Furthermore, Fitch's ratings on the hybrid instruments assume no support from the Federal Government. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that these securities benefit from the safeguards of the FCS, such as the CIPA and MAA, which enforce early warning and discipline on the System Banks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities In the absence of a VR the issuances are notched from the entity's long-term IDR. The notch differential reflects an assessment of loss severity of the preferred issuance relative to the average recoveries assumed for a typical bank senior debt instrument. The differential is also indicative of incremental non-performance risk.

In this case, the instruments are rated four and five notches lower than the System Banks' long-term IDR. Fitch would likely depart from this standard notching, while maintaining the long-term IDR, in the event any or all of the System Banks' credit profiles worsened. However, the System Banks' subordinated debt and preferred ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in their long-term IDRs.

Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:

Farm Credit System

--Long-term IDR 'AAA';

--Short-term IDR 'F1+';

--Short-term Debt 'F1+';

--Support '1';

--Support floor 'AAA'.

Federal Farm Credit Banks

--Senior unsecured bonds 'AAA';

--Senior unsecured notes 'AAA'.

--Short-term Debt 'F1+'

Agfirst, FCB

--Long-term IDR 'AA-';

--Short-term IDR 'F1+';

--Support '1';

--Support floor 'AA-';

--Non-Cumulative Preferred 'BBB'.

CoBank, ACB

--Long-term IDR 'AA-';

--Short-term IDR 'F1+';

--Support floor 'AA-';

--Support '1';

--Non-Cumulative Preferred 'BBB';

--Subordinated debt 'A+'.

Agribank, FCB

--Long-term IDR 'AA-';

--Short-term IDR 'F1+';

--Support '1';

--Support floor 'AA-';

--Subordinated debt 'A+'.

Farm Credit Bank of Texas, FCB

--Long-term IDR 'AA-';

--Short-term IDR 'F1+';

--Support '1';

--Support floor 'AA-';

--Subordinated debt 'A+'

--Cumulative Preferred 'BBB+'.

--Non-Cumulative Preferred 'BBB'.