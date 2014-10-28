(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Following First Niagara Financial Group's (FNFG) sizeable $800 million non-cash impairment charge to goodwill as well as a $45 million reserve for a process issue related to certain customer deposit accounts, Fitch Ratings has placed the FNFG's 'BBB-/F3' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the long- and short-term IDRs of First Niagara Bank, N.A (full legal name) at 'BBB-/F3'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT The Negative Rating Watch on the holding company reflects Fitch's view that the holding company's financial flexibility continues to be pressured. Fitch recognizes that the sizeable impairment charge is an accounting event and does not impact cash. However, the net loss will now require the bank subsidiary to receive regulatory approval on a quarterly basis (potentially up to 1Q'17) in order to dividend up to the holding company. While the company will more than likely receive approval from regulators, it will limit the parent company's financial flexibility, which Fitch already viewed as pressured given its comparatively low levels of capital. Fitch estimates that the company presently has sufficient debt service coverage (2.0 times) over the next 12 months including common dividends, preferred dividends, interest expense on various debt instruments excluding bank dividends. Additionally, the company also announced a $45 million reserve charge to address a process issue related to certain customer deposit accounts. This reserve is an early estimate and the company has begun an internal review. Fitch will continue to assess future impact, if any, to profitability as the company discloses further information. The rating affirmation of the bank reflects Fitch's view that core operating performance continues to be satisfactory and in-line with rating expectations. Nonetheless, similar to peers, FNFG's earnings will likely be pressured by the low interest rate environment. Additionally, Fitch considers asset quality to be solid. FNFG's NCOs and NPAs stood at 0.23% and 1.39% for 3Q14. Although, Fitch believes NCOs will increase from historical performance given commercial loan growth, these are expected to remain manageable. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative within the next 60 days. The agency's review will focus on clarity regarding holding company liquidity plans, Basel III capital compliance, and plans for the company's CLO portfolio to comply with the Volcker rule. Management actions that improve holding company liquidity from currently estimated levels could support maintaining holding company ratings at 'BBB-'. Conversely, if the company does not sufficiently address, in Fitch's opinion, contingent liquidity concerns at the holding company, the Rating Watch Negative could be resolved with a ratings downgrade. In line with Fitch's criteria regarding holding company and bank subsidiary equalization of ratings, Fitch may consider notching down the holding company's IDRs reflecting the view that the holding company financial flexibility has been limited and will likely remain for a longer time horizon. Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: First Niagara Financial Group, Inc --Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F3'; --Viability rating 'bbb-'; --Senior unsecured 'BBB-'; --Preferred stock 'B'; --Subordinated debt 'BB+'; --Support '5'; --Support Floor 'NF'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: First Niagara Bank --Long-term deposits at 'BBB'; --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Viability at 'bbb-' --Short-term deposits at 'F3'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'. --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. 