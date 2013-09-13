(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Fresenius
SE & Co. KGaA's
(FSE) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's (FMC; together
Fresenius)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), senior secured and
senior unsecured
ratings on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). FSE and FMC's Short-term
IDRs and FSE's
commercial paper programme rating have been placed on Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP).
The rating actions follow the announcement of the acquisition by
Fresenius
Helios of 43 private hospitals from Germany-based Rhoen-Klinikum
AG (Rhoen). The
transaction price is expected to be around EUR3.1bn, which
Fresenius intends to
finance entirely with debt. While this transaction would result
in weaker credit
metrics than previously anticipated, its completion at the
announced terms would
result in a Stable Outlook on the current ratings at worst given
the associated
strengthening in the business risk profile.
While the probability of an upgrade is somewhat lower than
previously
anticipated, Fitch does not discount Fresenius's trajectory
towards becoming
investment grade. If successful, the transaction would enable
Fresenius to
acquire about EUR2bn of additional revenue and about EUR250m of
EBITDA before
expected synergies. From a business profile standpoint, the
proposed transaction
would make Fresenius Helios the leading private hospital
operator in Europe
whilst improving the group's geographical diversification and
further
alleviating its reliance on one disease area (dialysis). Given
the 100% debt
funding, we expect the net debt to EBITDA ratio to increase on a
pro forma basis
and remain beyond the group's target range of 2.5x-3.0x,
possibly until at least
FY14. However, the probability of a downgrade is negligible.
Fresenius expects to complete a majority of the hospital
purchases by the end of
FY13, whilst the remainder should be completed during the first
half of FY14,
subject to regulatory approvals and certain approvals of former
municipal owners
or current minority shareholders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Business Profile
Apart from its number one position in the global dialysis
industry, where it
benefits from vertical integration, Fresenius' business profile
has improved
over the past few years through organic growth and acquisitions
in non-dialysis
business areas. In our view, the proposed transaction with Rhoen
strengthens the
group's earnings profile and the long-term stability of cash
flow generation.
Reduced M&A Appetite Post Rhoen
Fresenius has a good track record of meeting guidance and
financial targets.
Although Fresenius will breach its net debt to EBITDA target
ratio between 2.5x
and 3.0x as a result of the proposed debt-funded acquisition of
some of Rhoen's
hospitals, we forecast the group's net debt to EBITDA to fall
back within the
target range by FY15. Besides Rhoen, we expect Fresenius'
acquisition policy to
remain focused on smaller - mostly cash flow funded - bolt-on
acquisitions, thus
cementing its financial risk profile commensurate with low
investment grade
ratings.
Market Leadership Positions Expected To Continue
Fresenius benefits from the leading market shares of FMC in the
dialysis
business across most regions the group operates in as well as
from Kabi, the
European leader in infusion and clinical nutrition therapy and
the US number two
in generic intravenous (IV) drugs, a non-cyclical business with
solid growth
prospects. Assuming the proposed acquisition of Rhoen's
hospitals is successful,
Helios would strengthen its position and size in the German and
European private
hospitals markets.
Relatively Solid And Predictable Earnings/Cash Flow Generation
Fresenius has predictable income streams, driven by the steadily
growing demand
for FMC's dialysis services and recurrence of treatment due to
the
life-threatening aspects of the disease. FSE's businesses Kabi
and Helios also
operate in non-cyclical segments and both benefit from stable
growth prospects.
Despite the proposed transaction and its associated costs, we
expect Fresenius
to maintain a solid cash flow generation profile and free cash
flow margin in
the medium term.
Vertical Integration Compensates Potential Reimbursement Cuts
As a majority of FMC's dialysis services sales are generated by
Medicare/Medicaid patients, the group is exposed to increasing
pricing pressure
over the medium term. Although FMC's performance in the US has
been softer over
the past few months and other elements of the US healthcare
reform are likely to
have a detrimental impact on FMC, we believe that the group's
vertical
integration provides cost advantages and bargaining power
translating into a
strong competitive advantage relative to peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If the proposed transaction with Rhoen does not materialise, for
example as a
result of legal actions pursued by dissenting shareholders of
Rhoen, we would
most likely affirm the IDR at 'BB+' with a Positive Outlook as
well as all other
Fresenius ratings.
If the transaction goes ahead subject to terms similar to those
announced today,
we would most likely affirm the IDR at 'BB+'. In this scenario,
the future
Outlook will depend on the speed of and commitment to achieve
sustained
deleveraging. A slower deleveraging profile than previously
anticipated would
lead to a Stable Outlook.
Currently, Fitch does not expect an upgrade to materialise at
least until FY14.
Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include FFO lease
adjusted net leverage of 4.0x or below; FFO net fixed charge
cover above 3.2x -
both on a continuing basis. An upgrade will be considered if
Fresenius
demonstrates its commitment to operate at least in the middle of
its net
leverage guidance range assuming the integration risk of Rhoen's
hospitals is
perceived as low.
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action,
including a
stabilisation of the rating outlook, include FFO lease adjusted
net leverage
above 4.5x; FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x - both on a
continuing basis.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on RWE:
FSE:
Long-term IDR: 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB+'
Senior secured debt: 'BBB-'
Fresenius Finance B.V.:
Guaranteed senior notes: 'BB+'
Fresenius US Finance II. Inc.:
Guaranteed senior notes: 'BB+'
FMC:
Long-term IDR: 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB+'
Senior secured debt: 'BBB-'
Fitch has placed the following ratings on RWP:
FSE
Short-term IDR: 'B'
Commercial paper: 'B'
FMC
Short-term IDR: 'B'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013,
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
