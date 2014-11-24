(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Friends
Life Holding plc's
(FLH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and its main
operating
company, Friends Life Limited's (FLL) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of
'A+' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The debt issued by the
Friends Life group
has also been placed on RWP. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
comment.
The rating actions follow the announcement that Aviva plc (not
rated) has agreed
the financial terms of a deal to acquire the Friends Life group,
although a
formal offer has not yet been made and is subject to mutual due
diligence.
Resolution of the RWP will be dependent on further discussion
with management
and the final terms of the deal, as well as analysis of the
combined group's
financial profile and potential merger synergies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
If the deal were to go ahead, the enlarged group would have
significantly larger
size/scale than either of the groups on their own, and better
international
diversification than the Friends Life group does currently.
Synergies are likely
to lead to significant cost savings and improved profitability,
addressing
factors that Fitch currently views as negative ratings drivers
for the Friends
Life group.
Friends Life's large market position and scale is its main
positive rating
driver. The group has a strong brand in the UK life and pensions
market, where
it is number two in corporate pensions, and a top-four position
in the income
protection and life assurance market. The group also has
international savings,
protection and high-net-worth businesses, accounting for around
a third of its
underlying profits. FLH is large, with assets of GBP130bn and
equity of GBP5.3bn
and five million customers (at end-1H14). Aviva is large, with
assets of
GBP279bn and equity of GBP11.5bn and 11 million customers (at
end-1H14). The
combined Aviva-Friends Life group would be the largest UK life
insurer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is possible on completion or over the medium term,
depending on
further analysis of the enlarged group's financial profile and,
in particular,
Fitch's assessment of integration and execution risks.
Although there is no certainty that Aviva will proceed to make a
formal offer,
Fitch nevertheless believes that there is a high likelihood that
the proposed
transaction will proceed to completion. However, if it does not,
then there
could be negative pressure on the Friends Life group's ratings,
arising from the
resulting strategic uncertainties.
The rating actions are as follows:
Friends Life Holdings plc: Long-term IDR 'A-'; placed on RWP
Friends Life Limited: IFS 'A+'; placed on RWP
Subordinated debt of FLH, guaranteed by FLL, placed on RWP:
XS0181161380: affirmed at 'BBB+'
XS0222395468: affirmed at 'BBB+'
XS0430178961: affirmed at 'A-'
XS0620022128: affirmed at 'BBB+'
XS0851688860: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 04
September 2014, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.