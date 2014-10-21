(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
Henderson European
Growth Fund's "Strong" Fund Quality Rating "Under Review". The
fund is managed
by Henderson Global Investors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the departures of two of the three
members of the
fund's management team: Lead portfolio manager (PM) Richard
Pease and supporting
analyst James Milne will join Crux Asset Management, a new fund
management
company, in 2015.
The third team member, Simon Rowe, who has been involved in the
fund's
management since launch in 2001 - and co-PM since 2009 - is now
the fund's sole
PM. The investment process and philosophy of the fund will
remain unchanged. Mr
Rowe will continue to receive support from Henderson's wider
Pan-European Equity
team, whose members are highly experienced within the industry.
Fitch expects to resolve the "Under Review" status of the fund
within six
months. The agency will closely monitor the fund during this
period to determine
if its capacity to achieve its objectives and outperform peers
has been affected
by the departures.
Launched in July 2001, the UK-domiciled Henderson European
Growth Fund is a
sub-fund of the Henderson Investment Fund OEIC. The fund had
GBP996m of assets
under management as at the end of September 2014. Henderson
Global Investors is
a listed, global asset manager with GBP74.7bn assets under
management as at the
end of June 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will monitor the fund across three key areas: firstly, the
stability of
the fund in terms of adherence to its core investment and
research process;
secondly, its ability to maintain its long-term performance
track record in line
with objectives; and thirdly, Henderson's ability to retain Mr
Rowe as the
fund's PM. Sufficient demonstration of the above would likely
lead to an
affirmation of the "Strong" rating. Conversely, an inability to
demonstrate the
above could lead Fitch to consider downgrading the fund. Fitch
will also
monitor any redemption activity and its impact on the fund's
performance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1388
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Henderson.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 16
September 2014,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
