(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Hong
Kong-based Chong
Hing Bank Limited's (CHB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+',
Short-Term IDR of 'F2', and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this
release.
The RWN follows the announcement by CHB that a majority stake of
up to 75% in
the bank could be acquired by YueXiu, a beneficially wholly
owned subsidiary of
the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government that operates in the
property and
infrastructure sectors. As part of the deal, CHB also entered
into a sale and
leaseback agreement for its building in central Hong Kong with
one of its
shareholders, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (LCHI). Proceeds
of the property
sale will be distributed to existing shareholders as a special
interim dividend.
Fitch expects the ownership change and the property sale to
pressure the bank's
standalone profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, and Subordinated Debt Rating
The bank's VR and, in turn, its IDRs has to date reflected its
consistently
conservative risk appetite and well-managed asset quality as
well as sound
capitalisation and adequate liquidity. CHB's ratings are most
vulnerable to
negative rating action among Hong Kong's small banks due to its
concentrated
exposures - to large borrowers and directly/indirectly to the
property market -
and moderate profitability.
YueXiu could enhance the bank's connectivity with borrowers in
mainland China,
which could boost the bank's revenue growth. However, the
proposed takeover may
raise the bank's risk appetite and already-high concentration
risk as YueXiu
could refer businesses in the property sector or large
infrastructure projects
in China. The bank's related party exposures may also increase
and weigh on
corporate governance if the bank is used as YueXiu's offshore
funding vehicle.
Furthermore, the property deal will place further pressure on
CHB's currently
moderate profitability with the expected monthly rent equivalent
to 9.5% of
operating costs and 10.1% of pre-impairment profit at end-H113.
Higher costs
will weaken the prospect for further improvement in the bank's
capital due to
slower internal capital generation needed to support the likely
growth in
exposure to mainland China.
The sale of the property and distributing the gain as the
special dividend also
have the effect of reducing the bank's loss-absorbing capacity.
The bank's
unrealised gain (approximately HKD1,966m at end-June 2013) was
not reflected in
the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 12.9% at end-H113 as the
property is not
subject to mark-to-market valuation. However, this could
increase the FCC ratio
by 3.4pp if the gain is realised and retained, and which
supports its VR at the
current level.
CHB's subordinated debt rating is also placed on RWN. They are
rated one notch
below CHB's Long-Term IDR to reflect their subordination in the
capital
structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, and Subordinated Debt Rating
The acquisition by YueXiu and the property agreement with LCHI
are subject to
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) approval. Completion
of the
transactions is likely to lead to a downgrade of CHB's Long- and
Short-Term IDRs
and VR by one notch to reflect the expected increased risk
profile of the bank.
CHB's subordinated debt ratings will be affected by changes to
the bank's
Long-Term IDR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of CHB
remain unchanged,
reflecting the bank's moderate systemic importance and a low
probability of
support from the Hong Kong authorities, if needed.
Fitch believes that HKMA is likely to seek assurance of the
acquirer's
commitment to support the bank before granting approval for the
deal. However,
given YueXiu's limited ability to support, there is no uplift
for the bank's SR
and SRF.
The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in
assumptions around the
propensity or ability of the Hong Kong authorities to provide
timely support to
these banks. This would most likely be manifested in a change to
Hong Kong's
sovereign rating (AA+/Stable).
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB+'; placed on RWN
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F2'; placed on RWN
Viability Rating of 'bbb+'; placed on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Lower tier-2 subordinated debt of 'BBB'; placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
+852 2263 9924
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jin Hur, CA
Analyst
+852 2263 9944
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+61 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
