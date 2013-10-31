(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Hong Kong-based Chong Hing Bank Limited's (CHB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', Short-Term IDR of 'F2', and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The RWN follows the announcement by CHB that a majority stake of up to 75% in the bank could be acquired by YueXiu, a beneficially wholly owned subsidiary of the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government that operates in the property and infrastructure sectors. As part of the deal, CHB also entered into a sale and leaseback agreement for its building in central Hong Kong with one of its shareholders, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (LCHI). Proceeds of the property sale will be distributed to existing shareholders as a special interim dividend. Fitch expects the ownership change and the property sale to pressure the bank's standalone profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, and Subordinated Debt Rating The bank's VR and, in turn, its IDRs has to date reflected its consistently conservative risk appetite and well-managed asset quality as well as sound capitalisation and adequate liquidity. CHB's ratings are most vulnerable to negative rating action among Hong Kong's small banks due to its concentrated exposures - to large borrowers and directly/indirectly to the property market - and moderate profitability. YueXiu could enhance the bank's connectivity with borrowers in mainland China, which could boost the bank's revenue growth. However, the proposed takeover may raise the bank's risk appetite and already-high concentration risk as YueXiu could refer businesses in the property sector or large infrastructure projects in China. The bank's related party exposures may also increase and weigh on corporate governance if the bank is used as YueXiu's offshore funding vehicle. Furthermore, the property deal will place further pressure on CHB's currently moderate profitability with the expected monthly rent equivalent to 9.5% of operating costs and 10.1% of pre-impairment profit at end-H113. Higher costs will weaken the prospect for further improvement in the bank's capital due to slower internal capital generation needed to support the likely growth in exposure to mainland China. The sale of the property and distributing the gain as the special dividend also have the effect of reducing the bank's loss-absorbing capacity. The bank's unrealised gain (approximately HKD1,966m at end-June 2013) was not reflected in the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 12.9% at end-H113 as the property is not subject to mark-to-market valuation. However, this could increase the FCC ratio by 3.4pp if the gain is realised and retained, and which supports its VR at the current level. CHB's subordinated debt rating is also placed on RWN. They are rated one notch below CHB's Long-Term IDR to reflect their subordination in the capital structure. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, and Subordinated Debt Rating The acquisition by YueXiu and the property agreement with LCHI are subject to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) approval. Completion of the transactions is likely to lead to a downgrade of CHB's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and VR by one notch to reflect the expected increased risk profile of the bank. CHB's subordinated debt ratings will be affected by changes to the bank's Long-Term IDR. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of CHB remain unchanged, reflecting the bank's moderate systemic importance and a low probability of support from the Hong Kong authorities, if needed. Fitch believes that HKMA is likely to seek assurance of the acquirer's commitment to support the bank before granting approval for the deal. However, given YueXiu's limited ability to support, there is no uplift for the bank's SR and SRF. The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Hong Kong authorities to provide timely support to these banks. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Hong Kong's sovereign rating (AA+/Stable). The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB+'; placed on RWN Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F2'; placed on RWN Viability Rating of 'bbb+'; placed on RWN Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Lower tier-2 subordinated debt of 'BBB'; placed on RWN 