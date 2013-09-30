(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has placed Hong Kong-based Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited's
(CKI) Foreign-Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). Simultaneously, CKI's senior unsecured rating of 'A-' and the 'BBB' rating on
its USD300m fixed-rate callable perpetual securities issued in February 2012
have been placed on RWN.
The rating action follows the announcement that Power Asset Holdings (PAH), in
which CKI has a 38.9% stake, plans to reduce its 100% shareholding in the
regulated Hong Kong Electric Company (HKE), the highest quality asset in CKI's
portfolio and the single largest dividend contributor (via PAH) to the company.
PAH plans to reduce its HKE stake to between 30% and 49.9% through a spin-off
and a separate listing for HKE.
The RWN on CKI's ratings reflect Fitch's view the LT IDR is likely to be
downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+', should the transaction close as proposed.
Although CKI's management has indicated that the total dividends to CKI from PAH
will not fall from 2012 levels (HKD1,960m) in 2013 and 2014, the overall quality
of CKI's cash flows and hence its business risk profile would be negatively
affected should the transaction go ahead. This is due to the stability and
quality of dividends from PAH diminishing with the spin-off of HKE. PAH
dividends now contribute around a third of CKI's cash inflow.
HKE is a regulated integrated utility in Hong Kong, operating under a
transparent regulatory framework, the Scheme of Control (SoC), which allows a
permitted rate of return and operating cost-pass through until 2018. HKE
currently constitutes PAH's core business but PAH also has non-majority stakes
in a number of international regulated utility assets from which it receives
dividends.
While PAH can make up for the loss of pay-outs from HKE with cash from the
divestment of its HKE stake to maintain its dividend payments in the short-term,
the dividends over the longer-term will depend on PAH's investments and returns
generated using the cash proceeds from the proposed spin-off of HKE.
Positively, PAH will receive a potentially large amount of cash following the
transaction and it can avert any cash calls on shareholders such as CKI to
support its growth in the medium term. PAH intends to use the cash to acquire
international power assets, which can potentially contribute overall to a
weakened quality of cash inflows to PAH, compared with pre-transaction, and
therefore also to CKI over the medium-term.
The spin-off is subject to the various approvals, including from shareholders
and the Hong Kong stock exchange, and contingent on a final Board decision.
Fitch would expect the transaction to close by December at the earliest, should
it receive all approvals.
CKI's ratings are underpinned by its stable and predictable income stream from a
diversified portfolio of investments made up mainly of regulated utility assets.
Pre-transaction, cash flow contributions from regulated utility assets accounted
for a material proportion of CKI's cash inflows (FY12: 85%). Key contributors
included Power Asset Holdings in Hong Kong; UK Power Networks Holdings Ltd,
Northumbrian Water Group, and Northern Gas in the UK; and SA Power
Networks/Powercor/Citipower in Australia.
CKI faces structural subordination risk as its funds from operations (FFO) are
largely derived from upstream dividends and interest received on shareholders'
loans. While CKI has less than controlling stakes in its key investments, it
jointly invests - typically with Power Asset Holdings (PAH), - as well as with
other affiliates in the Cheung Kong group, thus maintaining strong control of
its major associate and joint-venture investments.
CKI's investments in the last two years while increasing the diversity of its
investments have reduced the overall average credit quality of its investment
portfolio. Fitch had cautioned investors for some time that CKI has little
headroom under the negative guidelines - primarily its funds flow from
operations to interest coverage of 5.0x - for its current rating of 'A-'.
Rating Sensitivities:
Negative: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to
negative rating actions:
The downgrade of CKI's LT-IDR by one notch to 'BBB+':
- The transaction (spin-off of HKE) closing as proposed
The removal of the RWN:
- The transaction does not close and provided that
- FFO interest cover of 5.0x on a sustained basis (FY12: 3.9x; expected to be
around 5x in FY13-15); current quality of cash inflow from investments remain
intact; and not constrained by parent, Hutchison Whampoa Limited' s rating
currently 'A-'/Stable