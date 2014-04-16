(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Investec Bank
(Australia)
Limited's (IBAL) Long- and Short Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), Viability
Rating (VR) and Support Rating to Rating Watch Positive (RWP)
from Rating Watch
Negative. The Long-Term IDR remains at 'BBB-'. A full list of
rating actions can
be found at the end of this commentary.
The rating action follows the announcement on 11 April 2014 that
Bank of
Queensland (BOQ, BBB+/Positive) will acquire IBAL, specifically
its professional
finance, asset finance and leasing businesses. The transaction
is subject to
regulatory approval and the finalisation of IBAL's restructuring
which includes
the transfer of certain corporate loans to other entities within
the Investec
Group. The earliest expected completion date is 30 June 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
IBAL's IDRs are driven by its VR and reflect its small
franchise, ample
liquidity, a reduction in wholesale funding reliance, stable
capitalisation and
adequate asset quality. The RWP is indicative of its take-over
by a higher-rated
entity. The agency expects to resolve the RWP once the
transaction has been
completed.
IBAL is likely to become a core subsidiary of BOQ upon
completion of the
transaction and its IDRs will most probably be equalised with
BOQ's. The VR is
also likely to be upgraded, reflecting ordinary support from a
stronger parent
as well as better asset quality, since the riskier corporate
loans will be
removed from their balance sheet. Profitability could also
improve on the back
of more efficient cost management, lower funding costs and a
wider product
range. However, until the transaction is finalised IBAL's IDRs
and VR would be
sensitive to any change to its current parent's IDR, Investec
Bank plc (IBP;
BBB-/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
IBAL's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that it is a
strategically important
subsidiary for IBP. Fitch believes IBAL will become a core
subsidiary of BOQ
upon completion of the transaction, and has therefore also
placed the Support
Rating on RWP.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT
IBAL's government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating as the
Australian
sovereign. Any change in the sovereign rating will be reflected
in the ratings
of the government-guaranteed debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
IBAL's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to
reflect its ranking
in a liquidation scenario and therefore has been placed on RWP.
IBAL's
subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations that
might affect IBAL's VR.
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited:
Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from
Rating Watch
Negative;
Short-Term IDR: 'F3'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from
Rating Watch
Negative;
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from
Rating Watch
Negative;
Support Rating: '3'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from
Rating Watch
Negative;
Government guaranteed floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAA'; and
Subordinated debt: 'BB+'; Revised to Rating Watch Positive from
Rating Watch
Negative.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+ 886 2 8175 7601
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014; "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.