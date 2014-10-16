(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Ignis
Absolute Return
Government Bond (ARGBF) Fund's 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating
"Under Review". The
fund is managed by Ignis Asset Management (Ignis).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the departures of Russ Oxley, who was
Head of Ignis'
rates team and lead portfolio manager (PM) of the fund, and of
co-managers Paul
Shanta and Adam Purzitsky. Along with Stuart Thomson, Chief
Economist, who
remains at Ignis, they formed the core management team of the
fund.
Chris Fellingham, Chief Investment Officer of Ignis, will
oversee management of
the ARGBF strategy and alternative rates capabilities. Stuart
Thomson, who was a
named PM, remains within the team and will continue in his role
as the driver of
investment themes.
Two senior PMs from Standard Life Investments (SLI), Jonathan
Gibbs (Head of
real returns) and Adam Skerry (Director in the real return team)
will be closely
involved in providing investment input into ARGBF's strategy. PM
Ross Crawford,
who was the original architect of the team's proprietary
research and portfolio
management tool, ClearCurve, but moved within the team in 2012
to focus on
portfolio management, will now again oversee the use and
development of the
system.
Fitch expects to resolve the "Under Review" status of the fund
within six
months. The agency will closely monitor the fund during this
period to assess if
the staff departures have affected the capacity of the fund to
achieve its
absolute return objectives and outperform peers. The investment
process and risk
management resources of the fund remain unchanged.
Fitch will monitor the fund across three key areas: firstly, the
quality of the
new team in place and its ability to implement the fund's unique
investment
process; secondly, the stability of the fund in terms of
adherence to its core
investment and research process; and thirdly, its ability to
maintain its
long-term performance track record in line with objective (ie
positive total
return on a rolling 12-month basis), despite deteriorating
performance since
August 2014.
Sufficient demonstration of the above would likely lead to an
affirmation of the
"Strong" rating. Conversely, an inability to demonstrate the
above could lead
Fitch to consider downgrading the fund.
The fund is a UCITS-compliant Luxemburg SICAV and was launched
in March 2011. It
is an absolute return government bond fund with GBP3.9bn in
assets under
management (AUM) as of end-September 2014.
Ignis is a UK investment management company, with GBP60bn AUM at
end-June 2014.
On 1 July 2014, SLI, a global asset manager with GBP192bn AUM at
end-June 2014,
confirmed its acquisition of Ignis AM.
