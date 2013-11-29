(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Investec
Bank (Australia)
Limited's (IBAL) Long- and Short Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), Viability
Rating (VR) and Support Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The Long-Term IDR
is affirmed at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of
this commentary.
The RWN follows IBAL's announcement of a restructuring of its
businesses on 28
November 2013. There are a number of different options being
explored which may
have varying impacts on IBAL's credit profile. IBAL expects to
make an
announcement at the end of March 2014. The RWN reflects a broad
range of
potential outcomes. However, it is unlikely that Fitch will rate
IBAL above its
ultimate parent, UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP; 'BBB-',
Outlook Negative). The
RWN also considers a potential weakening of strategic importance
to the parent
as part of the restructure. Once Fitch has more clarity around
the options being
pursued, the agency expects to resolve the RWN.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING
(VR)
IBAL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its VR. The
ratings reflect its
small franchise, ample liquidity, a reduction in wholesale
funding reliance,
stable capitalisation and adequate asset quality. However, the
recent
announcement creates uncertainty as to how these measures will
develop.
A downgrade of the IDRs and VR is possible if the options
pursued by IBAL were
to materially weaken liquidity, capitalisation and asset
quality. However, it is
possible that ratings will stabilise at current levels. IBAL's
IDRs and VR would
be sensitive to any change of IBP's IDR which is on Negative
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
IBAL's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that it is a
strategically important
subsidiary. The RWN on the Support Rating reflects a potential
weakening in
IBAL's importance to IBP as a result of any corporate action
IBAL may take.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT
IBAL's government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating as the
Australian
sovereign. Any change in the sovereign rating will be reflected
in the ratings
of the government-guaranteed debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
IBAL's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its VR to
reflect its ranking
in a liquidation scenario and therefore have been placed on RWN.
IBAL's
subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations that
might affect IBAL's VR.
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Placed on Rating Watch
Negative;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'; Placed on Rating Watch
Negative;
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'; Placed on Rating Watch
Negative;
Support Rating affirmed at '3'; Placed on Rating Watch Negative;
Government guaranteed floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAA'; and
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+' Placed on Rating Watch
Negative.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012; "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
