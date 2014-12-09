(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Japan's
'A+' Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). The issue ratings on Japan's unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been placed on RWN, as has the
sovereign's Short-term
IDR of 'F1+'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Country
Ceiling at 'AA+'.
Fitch will look to resolve the RWN during the first half of 2015
in light of the
next government's fiscal plans and updated fiscal and economic
projections.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN reflects the following factors:
- The Japanese government's decision to delay a consumption tax
increase
originally scheduled for October 2015 until April 2017 will meet
a negative
sensitivity identified in Fitch's May 2014 sovereign credit
review of Japan,
unless broadly equivalent and permanent fiscal measures are
announced in the
forthcoming budget, which Fitch considers to be unlikely. The
delay implies it
will be almost impossible to achieve the government's
previously-stated
objective of reducing the primary budget deficit to 3.3% of GDP
by the fiscal
year April 2015-March 2016 (FY15). It additionally implies a
greater risk to the
government's longer-term objective of eliminating the primary
deficit and
stabilising the government debt to GDP ratio by FY20, unless a
future government
is willing to impose a tighter fiscal squeeze over FY15-FY20
than previously
envisaged.
- The key sovereign rating driver is Japan's high and rising
government debt
ratio. Fitch estimates Japan's gross general government debt
(GGGD) to GDP ratio
will reach 241% by end-2014, up from 184% at end-2008. The 57pp
rise in the
ratio would be the second-highest over the period in the 'A' or
'AA' category
after Ireland (+67pp), and the fifth-highest in the OECD after
Greece, Ireland,
Portugal and Spain. Moreover, Fitch's analysis suggests Japan's
high
indebtedness and low nominal growth make the debt dynamics
relatively fragile to
shocks to baseline assumptions.
- Fitch views the delay in the second-stage consumption tax as
increasing risk
to the baseline projection by strengthening doubts over the
authorities'
commitment to the objective of fiscal consolidation. The
agency's belief that
risks around the baseline have increased is more relevant for
the RWN than the
changes in the projections themselves.
- The planned consumption tax increase alone would have been
insufficient to
reduce the primary deficit to a debt-stabilising level. Total
incremental
revenue from the two-stage 5pp doubling in the rate to 10% from
5% is estimated
at around 1.5% of GDP, compared with Fitch's estimate for the
primary budget
deficit of 7.4% of GDP in 2013 and 6% in 2014. Fitch estimates a
primary budget
deficit of about 2% would be required to stabilise the debt
ratio under baseline
assumptions for growth and interest rates.
- The lack of a clear, credible medium-term plan for achieving
the authorities'
medium-term fiscal objective of eliminating the primary deficit
by FY20 weighs
on the ratings. The authorities have said they aim to set out a
medium-term
fiscal plan in summer 2015. The only other substantive, concrete
proposal from
the outgoing coalition government (which stands a strong chance
of being
re-elected to a renewed four-year term) goes the other way - a
reduction in the
corporate income tax rate to below 30%, which the International
Monetary Fund
(IMF) estimates could cost an additional 0.5-1pp of GDP,
although the
authorities think the measure could be made revenue-neutral by
simultaneously
broadening the base.
- The Japanese sovereign's exceptional funding flexibility
supports the ratings,
despite the weaknesses and vulnerabilities elsewhere in the
public finances. The
ten-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield was 0.43% on 4
December 2014 and
has averaged 0.57% year-to-date. The average maturity of the JGB
stock was 7
years and 9 months at end-September 2014, having gradually risen
from 5 years
and 1 month at end-March 2005 (although the average maturity of
the total stock
is closer to 4 years on Fitch's calculation). About half the JGB
stock is held
in the broader public sector, which may lower the potential for
a
self-fulfilling loss of confidence in the JGB market.
- Sovereign funding flexibility rests on the Japanese private
sector's
apparently strong "home bias" in investing its massive stock of
savings. The
household sector's financial surplus rose to 3.9% of GDP in the
year to June
2014, from a recent low of 1.1% in 2008. The Japanese domestic
nonfinancial
sector had a stock of financial assets worth 660% of GDP at
end-June 2014, up
from 564% at end-2008.
- Private-sector savings support Japan's external finances,
which are a credit
strength. The sovereign had USD1,269.1bn in foreign reserves at
end-November
2014, underpinning a net sovereign foreign-currency creditor
position worth
about 28% of GDP at end-2014 on Fitch's projection, stronger
than the 'A' or
'AA' medians. Fitch projects the Japanese economy as a whole to
hold a net asset
position in debt-like instruments worth about 62% of GDP by
end-2014. The broad
international investment position was worth 67.7% of GDP at
end-2013, up from
62.4% at end-2012.
- The Bank of Japan (BoJ) eased policy on 31 October 2014,
stepping up its pace
of annual base money expansion to approximately JPY80trn from
JPY60trn-70trn and
lengthening the average maturity of its JGB purchases to about
7-10 years from 7
years. The BoJ's proposed purchases would represent just over
half of gross JGB
issuance for FY14 (JPY155.1trn). The BoJ's credibility and
status as issuer of
one of the world's main reserve currencies endows the authority
with a high
degree of policy flexibility and provides further strong support
to sovereign
funding conditions. Nonetheless, monetary easing is not
sustainable indefinitely
and if pushed too far could eventually risk a loss of public
confidence in the
BoJ's commitment to basic monetary stability and severe negative
consequences
for sovereign funding conditions (although Fitch does not
currently see a high
risk of such a negative scenario materialising).
- Japan's macroeconomic performance more broadly is a credit and
rating
weakness. The BoJ's aggressive easing underscores the challenges
the authorities
face in getting the economy onto a path of sustainably stronger
real and nominal
GDP growth via the strategy of "Abenomics". Five-year average
growth of 1.7%
per year over 2010-2014 was about half the 'A' or 'AA' range
medians of 3.2%
apiece. However, the five-year average is pushed higher by the
4.7% bounceback
in 2010 from a 5.5% contraction in 2009. Estimates from Fitch,
the authorities
and from the IMF peg potential growth lower at between 0.5% and
1% per year,
hampered by a shrinking working-age population. Persistent weak
real and nominal
GDP growth has undermined Japan's public debt dynamics. The GDP
deflator
contracted by an average 0.5% per year over 1992 to 2013.
Nominal GDP projected
at JPY486.6trn in 2014 is not far above the JPY483.7trn in 1993.
- Japan's ratings benefit from strong sovereign credit
fundamentals including a
rich, highly productive economy by global standards; high levels
of governance;
high-quality core public institutions; and deeply-entrenched
social and
political stability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The RWN reflects the following risk factors that may
individually or
collectively result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- A lack of alternative measures in the forthcoming FY15 budget
sufficient to
offset the impact of the delay in raising the consumption tax on
medium-term
debt sustainability
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are sensitive to the following assumptions:
- The Japanese sovereign's funding conditions are assumed not to
deteriorate to
the extent that government debt dynamics would become explosive
- The global economy is assumed to perform broadly in line with
the projections
in Fitch's December Global Economic Outlook; in particular, it
is assumed China
does not experience a systemic economic and financial crisis,
and that the
eventual raising of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve
does not trigger
regional or global financial instability.
- Regional and global geopolitical risk does not escalate to a
severe level; in
particular, the ratings assume no outright severance of economic
or diplomatic
relations between China and Japan.
